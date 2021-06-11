Egg & Spoon Announces 2021 Incubation Series Writers

Egg & Spoon Theatre Collective announced its 2021 Incubation Series Writers, who will each receive a fifteen-hour virtual workshop this summer. The writers are Phanésia Pharel, Reynaldo Piniella, and David Davila.

This year, Egg & Spoon opened submissions to BIPOC writers who were seeking developmental support for their plays which have yet to be produced. After an overwhelming amount of submissions, these three writers were selected by a pool of readers including Graham Schmidt, Adam Coy, Liam Lonegan, Maya Quetzali Gonzalez, Cristina Pitter, Alexis Cabrera, Jane Wright, Brie Ramthun, and Aubree Tally.

"The past year has been unprecedented in American history, with overlapping racial, financial and public health crises," said Graham Schmidt, Egg & Spoon's new play development coordinator. "We at Egg & Spoon Theatre are committed to supporting new plays so that, as audiences return to theater, they'll find stories that meet this moment, which is so turbulent and full of possibility. We're thrilled to support our Incubation Series writers Phanésia, Reynaldo, and David--artists whose unmistakably unique and compelling voices will be with us for years to come."

Egg & Spoon's Incubation Series began in 2019, and has expanded significantly since the pandemic began, now offering more time for writers to work, higher stipends for all artists, and additional developmental resources.

To learn more about Egg & Spoon's current and future programming, mission, and values, visit www.eggandspoontheatre.org.