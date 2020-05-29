Eden Theater Company To Present THE ROOM PLAYS, A Site-Specific New Play Series On Zoom

Eden Theater Company will present The Room Plays, a series of new 10-minute plays by emerging playwrights, created for and presented on Zoom. Performances will be on Tuesday, June 9 at 8pm, Thursday, July 9 at 8pm, and Thursday, August 6 at 8pm, livestreamed on Zoom via Eden Theater Company's Facebook page: www.facebook.com/edentheater. Admission is FREE with donations accepted via Fractured Atlas: https://fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/eden-theater-company. Each presentation will run approximately 45 minutes, with no intermission.

As our community continues to remain apart from one another, our common ground has become isolation. The Room Plays were created to continue ETC's mission of bridging the gap between our artists and our audience by providing them with the surety that although we are apart, we are not alone. Our core value of Dedication to the Unknown has prompted our organization to explore what isolation means when we choose to isolate versus when isolation is imposed upon us.

This series of short plays are at-home productions that take place in the rooms that we create for ourselves, and the rooms from which we have no immediate exit. Our intended impact with The Room Plays is to provide an empathetic vantage into different experiences, different traumas, and different states of spiritual well-being while in quarantine.

The Room Plays series will be the culmination of new work from our female-driven collective of emerging playwrights, actors and technicians in three scheduled Zoom performances over the course of three months. Each evening of short plays takes place in a single room of one's living space. The first edition of The Room Plays will occur in the Bedroom, the second and third will occur in the Living Room and Bathroom respectively. Each series will consist of three original productions with a collaborative development process between actors, directors and playwrights. Each playwright will draw from their experiences during isolation and create a site-specific play that we produce and present via Zoom. By utilizing technology to continue ETC's mission of dismantling the idea of otherness, this storytelling enables us to reflect the experiences of all of our community during our time apart from one another.

THE BEDROOM PLAYS

Tuesday, June 9 @ 8pm EST

The Man in the Fuscia Mask

Written by Jake Brasch, Directed by Jordan Gemaehlich

Featuring Audrey Rapoport & Byron Anthony

The Man in the Fuchsia Mask is a story that asks the question what does a person who already lives in insolation deals with being in alone during a global pandemic. And the visitor who joins her in her isolation.

Jake Brasch (Playwright) is a Queer + Jewish + Coloradan + Playwright + Composer + Performer + Clown. He's a proud member of Ensemble Studio Theatre's Youngblood and The Farm Theater's Development Workshop. His writing has been developed by The New Ohio, Farm Theater, The Tank, Dixon Place, Curious Theatre Company, and DSA at the Edinburgh Fringe. He has composed and scored several films, plays, and podcasts. BFA: NYU Tisch.

Daeva

Written by Cassandra Paras, Directed by Byron Anthony

Featuring Matt Pilcie & Cassandra Paras

Daeva is a short story about a young expecting couple coping with forced isolation from opposite sides of the world. Just as they near the finish line, Daeva might be the last hurdle they ever have to deal with.

Cassandra Paras (Playwright) is an NYC based writer, director and actor who performs regularly in both theatre and film. As Co-Artistic Director of Eden Theater Company, Cassandra curates the FlipSide performance series, and performed in the mainstage production of Brennan Vickery's Scrambled Porn last season. She's worked on many Off-Broadway shows with a variety of theatre companies such as The Brick, Vertigo Theatre, and the critically acclaimed The Amoralists.

In a Bubble, With Only You

Written by Tracy Carns, Directed by Diane Davis

Featuring Simone Grossman & Robbie Gemaehlich

On Stella and Ray's wedding day, Ray's holed up in a motel room, drinking whiskey and thinking about Moby-Dick, but Stella has a bone to pick and needs him to unlock the damn door. In a Bubble, With Only You is a play about what happens when different ideas about marriage and the future collide and catch fire.

