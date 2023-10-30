EPIC Players to Present Neuro-Diverse Production of ROMEO AND JULIET

EPIC Players, NYC's premiere neurodivergent theater company, will present a neuro-diverse production of Shakespeare's ROMEO AND JULIET, directed by Max Baudisch. Get ready to be shooketh by a neuro-diverse retelling of ROMEO AND JULIET, with the voice of Gen Z, in a two-week limited engagement at Off-Broadway's ART/NY Gural Theater (502 West 53rd Street, 3rd Floor). Performances begin Thursday, November 9 and continue through Sunday, November 19. Opening Night is Friday, November 10 (7 p.m.). Tickets are $35-$65 and available at https://epicplayers.ticketspice.com/romeo-and-juliet-.

Watch as star-crossed lovers Romeo and Juliet navigate the perilous landscape of social media, virtual reality, and online rivalries in their pursuit of love and authenticity. This electrifying production explores the highs and lows of technology, showcasing the power of connection and the dangers of living in a world where every click counts.

“EPIC Players is committed to providing its members a gateway to employment and career opportunities in the theatre arts,” said Aubrie Therrien, Executive Artistic Director at EPIC Players. “Many of our performers are professional actors, competing for roles in the neuro-typical world and achieving great success through their amazing talent, perseverance and dedication to their craft. We are so thrilled that neurodiverse theater is being elevated on Broadway this season in How to Dance in Ohio and are so proud of our company member, Conor Tague, making his Broadway Debut! We are hopeful that neurodivergent theater will be the “new normal” in the landscape of NYC theater and hope audiences see our production of ROMEO AND JULIET as a part of that.”

“This production of ROMEO AND JULIET is unlike anything EPIC has presented before–we experiment with projections and multimedia elements to envelope our audience in the thoughts of the play's teenage characters through a familiar contemporary lens — the lens of social media” says director, Max Baudish. “In addition to being the quintessential romantic tale, ROMEO AND JULIET is a story about generational relationships. The fast-paced and ever-changing nature of today's tech-based communication can be a bridge or— as is often the case— a divide between Boomers, GenZers and everyone in between. How does our ability to communicate with each other in an instant alter our experience of the physical world around us? Who are we on the internet, and how does that translate in the real world? Our incredible cast will tackle these up-to-date themes and more through Shakespeare's timeless tragedy.”

The production stars Nick Amodio (The Tempest; EPIC Players) as Romeo, Christine Newberry (Into The Woods; EPIC Players) as Juliet, Eric Fegan (Into The Woods; EPIC Players) as Benvolio, Miles Butler as Mercutio, Dante Jayce (The Minotaur) as Tybalt, Gideon Pianko (Tartuffe, EPIC Players) as Lord Capulet, Lai Williams as Lady Capulet, Sandy Gladstone Karpe (Into The Woods; EPIC Players) as Nurse, Kylie Hogrefe as Friar, Travis John Martin (A Therapy Session with Myself) as Paris, Whitney Blythe (Almost, Maine; EPIC Players) as Lady Montague, stars Gianluca Cirafici (You're a Good Man Charlie Brown; EPIC Players) as Lord Montague, Gerard Riley (Almost, Maine; EPIC Players) as Prince, stars Jesus Chevez as Abraham, Andrew Kader as Sampson, Bre Baron (Tartuffe; EPIC Players) as Gregory/Servant, and Harrison Gottfired as the Prologue/Hype Man.

The production is led by Aubrie Therrien as producing director, assistant directed by Meggan Dodd with fight choreography by Dante Jayce features scenic design by Matthew Imhoff, costume design by Nicole Zausmer, and lighting design by Monee Stamp, with props by Madisen Frazier and projections by Samuel Biondolillo. Sean Ramos is the sound designer and Cassidy Kaye is the stage manager, Travis Burbee is the associate art director, Carol Hoverman is the assistant stage manager. Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.

ROMEO AND JULIET plays the following schedule through Sunday, November 19:

Wednesdays at 7 p.m.

Thursdays at 7 p.m.

Fridays at 7 p.m.

Saturdays at 7 p.m.

Sundays at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $35-$65 and are now available online at https://epicplayers.ticketspice.com/romeo-and-juliet-. Tickets may also be purchased in-person at the theater one-hour prior to the performances.

Running Time: 100 minutes

Website: www.epicplayersnyc.org

(Director) is grateful for EPIC's amazing 2023 Fall cast of Romeo and Juliet. Max is a 2013 graduate of Hofstra University with a BFA in Theater Performance. Past EPIC production credits: Into the Woods (Asst. Director) and 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Asst. Director). He would like to thank Aubrie, Meggan, his family, and this awesome cast!

EPIC Players

(Empower, Perform, Include, Create) is a nonprofit, neuro-diverse theatre company dedicated to creating professional performing arts opportunities and supportive social communities in the arts for artists with developmental disabilities. Via inclusive mainstage productions, musical cabarets, original showcases, skills-based classes and career resources, we hope to increase critical employment opportunities, pioneer increased inclusion in the arts, and break down social stigmas surrounding neuro-diverse communities.