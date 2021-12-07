Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

EDIN Opens In The New York Theater Festival!

Playwright Marcus Harmon is back with his first full-length play.

Dec. 7, 2021  

Two years in the making, Edin, a two-act 90-minute drama makes its debut as part of the New York Theater Festival. Fresh off his award-winning play, 20th Anniversary, playwright, Marcus Harmon is back with his first full-length play.

Edin tells the story of a family man with many skeletons in his closet. He must make a choice to either run from his truth or face it once and for all. EDIN stars Hartley Erickson, Maxwell Charles Racine, Marcos Luis, and H. Lynn Pai.

After a successful opening night on December 6 to rave reviews they will have two more shows this week, Wednesday the 8th and closing on Saturday the 11th. Tickets are $25.00 and can be purchased below.

For more information visit https://newyorktheaterfestival.com/edin/.


