Dream Big World Theatre Inc. and NAMI-NYC to Present CRACKED OPEN Staged Reading & Talkback

Dream Big World Theatre Inc. and the National Alliance On Mental Illness of New York City (NAMI-NYC) present, CRACKED OPEN, a powerful story of a family's journey through the mental health system, written by the multi-award-winning playwright Gail Kriegel. The staged reading and talkback will take place on Tuesday, November 14th at 7:00 pm ET at the National Alliance on Mental Illness of New York City at 307 W. 38th Street, 8th Floor. All proceeds will benefit the National Alliance on Mental Illness for New York City's mental health programs and community.

CRACKED OPEN delves into the heart-wrenching story of a loving family that is torn apart by the onset of mental illness in their 17-year-old daughter, Matilde. As they enter the wilderness of the absurd, sometimes comical and nightmarish maze of doctors, psychiatrists, and therapists, the family comes up against the quagmire of the mental health system. Their efforts to cope with ambiguous diagnoses and the repercussions of a poorly run state treatment center is vividly portrayed. Suddenly ‘cracked open' by the challenges of Matilde's disability and the stigma of mental illness, the family struggles to find a new way to come together.

Following the play reading, there will be a thought-provoking talkback session with the playwright herself, Gail Kriegel, who is one of National Alliance on Mental Illness of New York City's original volunteers. “The playwright Gail Kriegel, former NAMI-NYC Board member and one of our earliest Family-to-Family class instructors, captures the critical importance of family education and support in the face of grappling with a loved ones' mental health challenges. Mental health affects all of us--the 1 in 5 living with mental illness and the other 4 who are their family and friends,” shared Matt Kudish, CEO of NAMI-NYC. The event aims to shed light on the issues surrounding mental health, while also supporting the National Alliance on Mental Illness of New York City's vital mission to provide free mental health programs and community resources to individuals AND their families.

ABOUT NAMI-NYC:

For over 40 years, the National Alliance on Mental Illness of New York City (NAMI-NYC) has offered life-changing support, education, and advocacy to families and individuals affected by mental illness. NAMI-NYC's services are free of charge and accessible to anyone who needs them.

ABOUT Gail Kriegel:

Gail's plays have been seen on stages throughout the US and internationally. Most recently, SWEETEE, for which she wrote the book, music and lyrics was produced at the Signature Theatre, in New York and was recipient of an Audelco award. A member of the Dramatists Guild, Maestra, Ascap, BMI, the League of Professional Theatre Women, Gail is Artistic Director of the East Broadway Theatre Project. She received the prestigious Rockefeller Foundation Fellowship, the Ruby Lloyd Apsey Award for distinguished playwriting and her work is included in the Archives at Lincoln Center. She has been a long standing volunteer for NAMI-NYC.

THE CAST:

Katherine Reis (Matilde), Elizabeth Loyocano (Mae), Bart Shatto (Rich), Stephen Bradbury (Grandpa), Jacqueline Sydney (Grandma), Honor Blue Savage (Edith), Jasmine Bracey (Wilhelmina), Xavier Reyes (Billy), Quira Chanel Crosby (Narrator), Adam Kaster (Rabbi Hill), Jenne Vath (Sonia), Michael Raver (Michael), and Aigner Mizzelle (Hope).

All proceeds will directly support the National Alliance on Mental Illness of New York City's mission to offer free mental health programs and community services.