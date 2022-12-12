Downtown Urban Arts Festival Announces 2023 Finalists
The Downtown Urban Arts Festival has selected the finalists for the 21st annual season to run Spring 2023 in Manhattan, NYC. The finalists were chosen from over 180 script submissions from some of the best new and emerging playwrights from across the United States.
Here are the finalists and their play submissions.
SHORTS
Abel Santiago (New York) - 2 Pimp A Caterpillar
Annie Brown (Oklahoma) - Remembering Morgan
Emma Denson (New York) - Otis and Anna
Gregory Marlow (New York) - The Saintly Beggar
James Bosley (New York) - Chiquita
Marcus Harmon (New York) - The Black Brothers
Mel Nieves (New York) - Caged
Monica L. Patton and Robert Daye (New York) - A Hallowed Affair
Sarah Congress (New York) - Overdose
Taj Rauch (Pennsylvania) - Ellsworth
Elle (California) - Spectrum
Susan Justiniano (New Jersey) - By Light of the Ghetto Moon
ONE ACTS
Alexander Perez (New York) - The Bad in Each Other
Bryan-Keyth Wilson and Dr. Ariela Johnson (Texas) - sTrapped
Cris Eli Blak (Kentucky) - The Former Kings of Clutch City
Daniel Damiano - (New York) One With the Current
Gregg Holland (New Jersey) - Critical Times
Jeffrey D. Holman (New York) - Where The River Ends
Julian Sky (New York) - Good Year, Arizona
Kwik Jones (Oregon) - A Cup of Life
Lucy Wang (California) - Represent!
Marita A. McKee (Florida) - Collide
Rollin Jewett (North Carolina) - Our Little Secret
Sara Farrington (New York) - Honduras
Willie the GENIUS (New York) - WIllie Gets Naked!
In 2001, DUAF was founded with the purpose to build a repertoire of new American theatre that echoes the true spirit of urban life and speaks to a whole new generation whose lives defy categorizing along conventional lies. That purpose has been realized many times over, as more than 100 writers have created and refined their work for the stage. Past participants have included Dominique Morisseau, Martyna Majok, Jeremy O. Harris, MUMS, Carl Hancock Rux, and Maya Dell Valle. Tony award winning playwright, Reg E. Gaines, returns as the artistic director. For more information about DUAF, visit duafnyc.com or visit our social media pages @/duafnyc
