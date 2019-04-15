Donna McKechnie, Andrea McArdle And Dancers Over 40 Reunite To Celebrate David Merrick

Dancers Over 40 will welcome a bushel full of performers, surprise guests and a gaggle of... wandering dancers from every discipline for a tribute to theatre impresario David Merrick on Monday, April 29, 7pm at St. Luke's Theater, 308 West 46th Street in NYC.

Compiled and staged by DO40 member Karin Baker, there will be panels and performances covering Merrick's biggest hits - AND his historic flops! Scheduled to appear are cast members from Mata Hari, Breakfast at Tiffany's and How Now, Dow Jones! as well as 42nd Street, Carnival, Mack and Mabel, Sugar, Promises, Promises, Do-Re-Mi, Hello, Dolly!, Gypsy, Very Good Eddie and his last-produced show, State Fair - all represented on stage. Merrick worked with almost all of the great directors and choreographers of the 20th Century, including the greats that DO40 featured in separate panels and performances over the past 10 years: Agnes De Mille, Jack Cole, Gower Champion, Michael Bennett, Jerome Robbins and Michael Kidd.

Featuring John Davidson, Andrea McArdle, Donna McKechnie, Lane Bradbury, Eileen Casey, Virginia Seidel, Teak Lewis, Linda Rose Iennaco and Ann Johnson as well as Tony Roberts, Bob Fitch, Michael McCormick, Cindy Howard, Joshua Ellis; and from the original Gypsy, DO40 member Marilyn D'Honau, Lucky Donovan and Marie Wallace, and from Hello, Dolly!, Sondra Lee, Ernestine Jackson, Dan Siretta and Lee Roy Reams - plus over TWENTY tapping dancers from 42nd Street AND John Davidson (Foxy and State Fair), Tom Jones (I Do! I Do!, and 110 in The Shade).

An all-around love-fest with information you've never read in any theater book! It's OUR History, Our Legacy and Our Lives, paying it forward to our members and the next generation of dance and theater performers and friends.

Tickets are on sale now at the St. Luke's Box Office and on telecharge. Members price is $25.00 with 2018 - 2019 discount code/membership card; non-members, $45.00. Members call the telecharge number 212-947-8844 or go online to www.telechargeoffers.com.

Non-members call telecharge at 212-239-6200 or go to www.telecharge.com. There is a limited amount of Premium Seats at $65.00 as well. The St. Luke's Box Office is open 7 days a week, 2 - 6pm (save phone and online charges by going to the box office). Dancers over 40 is an all-volunteer, membership-driven non-profit arts organization dedicated to preserving the History, Legacy and Lives of its mature creative community, while sharing their knowledge with the younger generation.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You