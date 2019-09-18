Deborah S. Craig & Hannah Elless Lead PLUTO Staged Reading At Circle In The Square

The Circle Series continues to showcase new and developing works on a Broadway stage with the premiere New York engagement of Steve Yockey's Pluto on September 23 at 7pm.

Using surreal dream elements, the play tackles an extremely fraught social issue-gun violence. The staged reading, held at Broadway's Circle in the Square, is open to the public. Admission is a suggested donation of $20 for adults and $10 for seniors and students, with all proceeds benefiting Circle in the Square Theatre School.

Following a tragedy involving gun violence at a local community college, single mother Elizabeth attempts to rekindle her relationship with her withdrawn son, Bailey, at the breakfast table. But with interruptions from kitchen appliances gone rogue, shifting astronomy, and the talkative family dog, Elizabeth may never truly see the person she needs-and who needs her-the most. Combining the realism of family drama and the fantasy of sci-fi, Pluto is a bizarre, darkly comic examination of one of our country's most pressing issues.

Deborah S. Craig (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, "The Blacklist"), Hannah Elless (Bright Star, Godspell), and Wyatt Fenner (Terrence McNally's Immortal Longings) lead the cast of the family tragicomedy, marking a return to Circle in the Square for both Craig and Elless. The reading is helmed by Gregg Wiggans, former Artistic Associate at the two-time Tony Award-winning National Playwrights Conference at The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center. Circle in the Square Theatre School (Paul Libin, President; Susan Frankel, COO) produces, along with Pigasus Institute (Zachary Spicer, CEO) and Rachel Shuey.

"Given that as of September 1st, there have been more mass shootings in America than calendar days this year, Pluto's premiere in 2013 was deeply (and unfortunately) prescient, demanding that gun violence remain a critical conversation in America," says Susan Frankel. "This play will move you, and it does so at the kitchen table."

Pluto received a National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere, with productions at Actor's Express (Atlanta, GA), Forum Theatre (Silver Spring, MD), Know Theatre (Cincinnati, OH), and Orlando Shakespeare Theater. The Circle Series staged reading marks the play's first New York engagement.

The staged reading of Pluto by Steve Yockey is held at Broadway's Circle in the Square on Monday, September 23 at 7pm and is open to the public. Admission is a suggested donation of $20 for adults and $10 for seniors and students, with all proceeds benefiting Circle in the Square Theatre School.

Giving theatre lovers a new option to spend a Monday night on Broadway, The Circle Series brings together the New York theatrical community and provides a creative outlet for Circle in the Square Theatre School students and alumni by showcasing new and developing work on Circle in the Square's Broadway Stage. The Circle Series is presented by the Pigasus Institute and produced by Rachel Shuey in partnership with the Circle in the Square Theatre School. All donations benefit Circle in the Square Theatre School.

