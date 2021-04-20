Dawnn Lewis, Antonio J. Watson and More to Star in CABARET FOR A CAUSE

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Broadway veterans Dawnn Lewis (Star Trek: Lower Decks, Tina on Broadway, A Different World, This is Us, The Boys, and Veronica Mars) and Antonio J. Watson (Tina on Broadway, Beauty and The Beast, Blue Bloods, In The Field, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert), will team up with Jack Chacon (student, athlete, HAE patient), to bring you an Evening of music, love, and support to benefit the Hereditary Angioedema Association (HAEA).

Join them on Friday, April 30 at 6PM EST.

Tune in below!

Consider donating to the Hereditary Angioedema Association at the link below.

https://fundraise.haea.org/CabaretforACause

Hereditary Angioedema, or HAE, is a very rare and potentially life-threatening genetic condition that involves recurrent attacks of severe swelling (angioedema) in various parts of the body, including the hands, feet, genitals, stomach, face and/or throat.

The evening will feature: Kaden Amari Anderson (Raisin In The Sun, Caroline, or Change) Caleigh Anne (CoComelon, The Affair, HAE patient) ReyJeanne M. Antoine (HAE patient) Layla Capers (The Lion King, School of Rock) Dominik Faruolo (I.W.S.K) Gianni Faruolo (Fun Home, Beauty & The Beast) Vincenzo Faruolo (A Bronx Tale, A Christmas Story), Gloria Manning (Tina on Broadway, The Lion King National Tour) Mehret Marsh (Tina on Broadway, The Lion King) Kobe Mukes (HAE patient)

Shaakirah Nazim-Harris (In The Field) Ariela Rozentul (Butterfly, Follow the Crow) Ellie Rose Rubin (Matilda, Carnegie Hall) Walter Russell III (Lion King, Christmas With Arwen) Darby Schlosser (SNL, The Trevor Noah Show) Jayden Theophile (Tina on Broadway, The Gerry O Show) Skye Dakota Turner (Tina on Broadway, Respect) Jolie Rose Wasserman (Gotham, Co-founder of Voices to End Hunger)

with appearances from:

Judith Franklin (Tina on Broadway, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Chilina Kennedy (Beautiful, With Me), Destinee Rae (Tina on Broadway), Carla R. Stewart (The Color Purple, Tina on Broadway), Atandwa Kani (Black Panther, Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom), and Daniel J. Watts (The Jam, Tina on Broadway, Hamilton)