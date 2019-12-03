David Strathairn, Cameron Monaghan and More Join the Casts of IMAGINE THIS! Festival of Free Reading Series

Fellowship for Performing Arts announced today complete casting for the second annual Imagine This!, a festival of staged readings featuring plays under consideration for future development that will take place December 4, 5 and 6. Performances will take place at Theatre Three at Theatre Row (410 W. 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036).

All readings begin at 7:00pm and are free with reservation required through FPAtheatre.com. Audiences are encouraged to give feedback.

Malcolm and Teresa by Charles McHugh Gallagher will be presented on Wednesday, December 4, in a reading directed by Christian Parker (Chair, Columbia University Graduate Theatre Program). The cast will include Peter Benson (The Mystery of Edwin Drood), McCaleb Burnett (The Normal Heart - Drama Desk nomination), Meg Gibson (The Gabriels: Election Year in the Life of One Family), Anthony Jadus (NY Debut), Stephanie Janssen (Death of a Salesman), Darrie Lawrence (Steel Magnolias) and Evan Sibley (The Orphan of Zhao). Arthur Atkinson will serve as stage manager.

Ian Wooldridge's adaptation of George Orwell's Animal Farm will be presented on Thursday, December 5. Stephanie Cozart (FPA's Shadowlands) will direct. The cast will include Duane Boutté (Discord), Bill Bowers (The Lion King), Mark Boyett (Martin Luther on Trial), Meridith C. Grundei (The Father Project), Karl Kenzler (You Can't Take It With You), Sue-Anne Morrow (The Full Monty), Jasmine Rush (As Much As I Can) and John Plumpis (Barrymore). Laura Malseed will serve as stage manager.

Ken Aguado's stage adaptation of his film, An Interview with God, will feature Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winner David Strathairn (Good Night, and Good Luck), reprising his role from the film. Additional casting includes Rebekah Brockman (Native Son), Damian Buzzerio (NY Debut), Hanako Greensmith ("Bull"), Critics Choice Award nominee Cameron Monaghan ("Shameless") and Clark Young (Remember This). Perry Lang (An Interview with God, "Weeds") will direct the reading, which will be presented on Friday, December 6. The stage manager will be Arthur Atkinson.

To purchase tickets, please visit www.FPAtheatre.com or call 212-239-6200.

Fellowship for Performing Arts's fifth New York season begins with a newly revised version of C.S. Lewis' The Great Divorce, starting performances at Theatre Three at Theatre Row on Thursday, December 12. Opening night is set for Tuesday, December 17, for a run through Sunday, December 29. The season continues with Tom Dulack's contemporary retelling of Paradise Lost, which begins performances at Theatre Three at Theatre Row on Wednesday, January 15, and officially opens on Wednesday, January 22, for a run through Sunday, February 23.

A New York City-based theatrical production company founded by Artistic Director Max McLean, FPA's mission is to produce theatre from a Christian worldview that engages diverse audiences. In addition to its annual New York season where it has produced A Man for All Seasons, Shadowlands, C.S. Lewis On Stage: The Most Reluctant Convert, The Great Divorce and Martin Luther on Trial at The Pearl Theatre and at Theatre Row, it tours in major performance venues nationwide and recently added a university tour that includes Columbia, Brown, Princeton, UC-Berkeley, UNC-Chapel Hill, UT-Austin, Vanderbilt, Penn and UVA among others. In the past year, over 80,000 people experienced an FPA production in New York, on tour and on campus.

