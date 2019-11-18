Dandy Darkly is Coming to the Soho Playhouse with ALL ABOARD!

"Where were you the night the Gaybird Steamer ran off her tracks?"

Preeminent American storyteller Dandy Darkly makes his Off-Broadway debut with his latest award-winning, critically acclaimed hour of supernatural, Southern Gothic satire. Dandy Darkly's All Aboard! is a glorious Georgia ghost story as told by the survivors of that tragic Halloween night - from the little boy chased by the phantoms that still haunt her as an adult to the cruel Colonel buried in his bunker, tinkering with his sinister toys.

Dandy Darkly's All Aboard! is a raucous uprooting of Deep South shame served alongside searing social commentary and howling humor. The show delves into issues of racism, transphobia, economic precarity and electoral insanity, all delivered via dripping earful of Southern Gothic grotesquery: coercive capitalist robots, African spider gods, beauty shop gossip and inbred family freaks - oh, and trains! All aboard for Dandy's most beautifully batshit creation yet.

There's no-one like Dandy Darkly on the Fringe circuit. Born on the Stonewall cabaret stage, Dandy has held court in the East Village for a decade, playing packed houses at Dixon Place, Under St. Marks Theatre and the Kraine. He's wowed audiences around the globe at the Edinburgh Fringe, London's Royal Vauxhall Tavern and sold out houses at festivals across the country from Portland, Maine to Hollywood, California. The show is written and performed by Dandy Darkly and directed by Ian Bjorklund. Dandy regales his thoughtful tales painted and primped to perfection. The show is scored by a nonstop soundscape of pre-recorded music composed by longtime collaborators pianist Adam Tendler (2019 Lincoln Center Emerging Artist Award), Bryce Edwards (bass), Jeffrey Underhill (guitar, banjo), Carlos Espinosa Jr. (saxophone) and Rachel Blumberg (percussion) and peppered with eclectic sound effects to create an utterly unique storytelling experience that critics have described as "unlike anything else at the Fringe." (The Scotsman)

Dandy Darkly's All Aboard! is presented at the SoHo Playhouse as part of their Fringe Encores Series, representing the best the American and international Fringe festivals.

Dandy Darkly's All Aboard! was honored with the top prize of "Best Show" at both the 2018 San Francisco Fringe and the 2019 Orlando Fringe. Esteemed theatrical journal The Stage named All Aboard! among the 2018 Edinburgh Fringe's top ten performances out of over 3,300 shows.

Critically-acclaimed. Award-winning. Simply, "Go. See. Dandy!"

"Of all American performers none comes close to the creative eloquence of queer storyteller Dandy Darkly. All Aboard! is a wake-up call to mankind - taking out fame, the mob mentality of social media and the rise of the far right around the world." a??a??a??a??a?? The Stage

"A spectacular storytelling performance that is completely distinctive. If you are looking for a show that will emotionally haunt you and intellectually dare you, Dandy Darkly's All Aboard! is the ride of a lifetime." a??a??a??a??a?? Edinburgh Festivals Magazine

"There's no one like Dandy Darkly - a transporting, charismatic and psychedelic experience in which the passion for justice burns as strongly as delight in the macabre." a??a??a??a?? The Scotsman

"Grotesque, profane, profound and laugh-out-loud funny, Dandy Darkly's All Aboard is exactly the one-of-a-kind experience Fringe was invented for." Orlando Weekly

"A decidedly wicked storyteller." New York Times

Showtimes:



Friday, December 6th at 7:00 pm

Saturday, December 7th at 9:00 pm

Sunday, December 8th at 7:00 pm

Monday, December 9th at 7:00 pm

Tuesday, December 10th at 9:00 pm

Thursday, December 12th at 9:00 pm

Saturday, December 14th at 11:00 pm

Monday, December 16th at 7:00 pm

Location:



Soho Playhouse (15 Van Dam Street New York, NY)

Tickets are $39 and available online at https://bit.ly/2Nl0qQd or pending availability prior to the show. There is no late seating.

"Ladies, gentlemen and every beautiful being born anyone in-between - All Aboard!"





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You