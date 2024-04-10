DREAMS OF DRACULA Will Release Official Off-Broadway Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The wait is over for fans of the critically acclaimed Off-Broadway sensation Dreams of Dracula as the official cast album is set to be released, capturing the dark magic and dramatic allure of this immersive theatrical experience. Produced by Nicole Coady and Jonathan Alberts's Never More Immersive, the album promises to transport listeners back to the electrifying world of Castle Dracula, showcasing the extraordinary musical talent of composer, Dian Shuai.

Dreams Of Dracula: The Original Off-Broadway Cast Album offers a remarkable auditory journey through the vibrant, multi-layered narrative of the theatrical piece. From haunting melodies to heart-pounding rhythms, the album features original compositions that underscore the emotional depth and complexity of Mina and Jonathan Harker, Lucy Westrena, Dr. Van Helsing, and Dracula.

"We are thrilled to announce the release of the original cast album for Dreams of Dracula," said Nicole Coady. "This album is a testament to the incredible work of our composer, Dian Shuai, who captured the operatic scale we were looking for in this piece. It was a joy to work with such an incredible young talent and we're excited to share the music and drama of Dreams of Dracula with audiences beyond the confines of the theatrical space."

Each track on the album transports listeners to pivotal moments in the narrative, from the opening strains of Jonathan Harker's terrifying journey through the haunted Transylvanian forest to the powerful crescendo of Dracula's final showdown. "Composing the music score for Dreams of Dracula was such a thrilling and exhilarating experience", said composer, Dian Shuai. "Crafting a Gothic epic infused with the essence of the script's specific moments was both challenging and immensely rewarding. Each piece of music was a journey into the heart of darkness, a symphony of suspense and allure that brought the immortal tale to life in a way that was both haunting and unforgettable."

With the release of the official album, fans will have the opportunity to relive their favorite moments from the show and fall under Dracula's spell whenever they choose.

Dreams of Dracula will be available for purchase and streaming on all major platforms starting April 10th.

For more information about Dreams of Dracula: The Original Off-Broadway Cast Album, and to stay updated on all things related to the production, visit www.dreamsofdracula.com.

The album will be available for purchase at: iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, YouTube, YouTube Music, Tidal, Deezer, iHeartRadio, Saavn, Tencent, Adaptr, Boomplay, Qobuz(beta), Flo, Anghami, Joox, Claro Música, NetEase, Kuack Media, Tiktok, Instagram, Facebook, QQ Music and more!