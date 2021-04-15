DON'T STAY SAFE to be Streamed Live by NewYorkRep

NewYorkRep will present the multi-award winning production of Don't Stay Safe. With a book and lyrics by Cheryl L. Davis, and music by Douglas J. Cohen, Don't Stay Safe streams live, Sunday, April 25, 6PM, at FiveOhm.TV. Don't Stay Safe is the latest production in NewYorkRep's short play series, CivilWrights, presented in association with Rashad V. Chambers and Five Ohm Productions. Don't Stay Safe was originally commissioned and produced as part of Prospect Theater Company's VISION Series of new music theater on film.

It is Spring 2020, New York City. Franki, a black lawyer, in lockdown with her estranged girlfriend Taylor, learns her younger brother Eddie has arrived to take part in the Black Lives Matter protests. As Franki struggles to save everyone, including her relationship, Don't Stay Safe reflects on critical events of the past year, engaging with the ongoing struggle for racial equality and civil rights, examining the risks of protest... and the risks of staying safe.

This short musical on film is directed by Christina Franklin, with cinematography by Lesley Steele. The cast features Iris Beaumier, Latoya Edwards, Nygel D. Robinson. Don't Stay Safe features music direction by John Bronston.

Don't Stay Safe is 2021 Drama League Award nominee for "Outstanding Digital Theater, Individual Production," and has received honors from NYC Indie Film Festival, Paris Film Festival, Los Angeles Film Awards, Independent Shorts Awards, Indie Shorts Fest and Lift-Off Global Network Berlin.

A response to the national crisis on systemic racism, the CivilWrights short play series features a range of subjects, perspectives and content within BIPOC realities, which explore the current and ongoing political and social climate around all forms of racism. Plays presented in the CivilWrights short play series are followed by a Town Hall style talk-back to foster conversation about equality and also create a more inclusive American Theatre.

"This month, together, across our nation, we bear witness to the trial of Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd," states Gayle Waxenberg, Founding Artistic Director, NewYorkRep. "We have a responsibility to participate in the overdue conversation. Art can educate, art can propel change, art can even heal."

The April 25 stream of Don't Stay Safe will be followed by a Town Hall discussion.

Visit FiveOhm.tv/nyrep/civilwrights to register your attendance at CivilWrights.