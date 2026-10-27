Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
DO NOT TRY THIS AT HOME to Open at New Victory Theater
The Brooklyn-based movement company STREB EXTREME ACTION performs daredevil feats designed by founder Elizabeth Streb.
New 42 will present DO NOT TRY THIS AT HOME, a spectacle by the Brooklyn-based movement company STREB EXTREME ACTION, from November 14 through November 29, 2026 at the New Victory Theater. Founded by pioneering choreographer Elizabeth Streb, STREB combines experimental performance with marvelous daredevilry to create its signature “extreme action” movement style that will thrill audience members with feats of scientifically planned chaos.
The Action Heroes of STREB EXTREME ACTION fall, flip, fly and crash throughout a series of daring feats designed by Elizabeth Streb. DO NOT TRY THIS AT HOME is recommended for audiences 7+ and has a runtime of 50 minutes with no intermission.
“At the New Victory, we champion work that ignites curiosity and keeps young audiences on the edge of their seats. DO NOT TRY THIS AT HOME does both,” said New 42 Artistic Director Mary Rose Lloyd. “This production, helmed by New York's own iconic director Elizabeth Streb, shows kids and grown-ups alike that art can be physical, fearless and wildly fun.”
“STREB EXTREME ACTION constantly pushes the limits of what the human body can do….it’s dangerous (as it should be). Watch as the Action Heroes fly with landings that shake the earth,” said Elizabeth Streb, Founder and Co-Artistic Director of STREB EXTREME ACTION.
The show on stage is just one part of the visitor experience! For 45 minutes before and 20 minutes after every show, the lobby of the New Victory Theater features free do-together activities in which families can try new performance skills or explore the show’s themes. Whether they are wild, wallflowers or somewhere in between, New Victory will guide children through fun family engagement inspired by the show.
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