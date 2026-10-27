DO NOT TRY THIS AT HOME to Open at New Victory Theater

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New 42 will present DO NOT TRY THIS AT HOME, a spectacle by the Brooklyn-based movement company STREB EXTREME ACTION, from November 14 through November 29, 2026 at the New Victory Theater. Founded by pioneering choreographer Elizabeth Streb, STREB combines experimental performance with marvelous daredevilry to create its signature “extreme action” movement style that will thrill audience members with feats of scientifically planned chaos.

The Action Heroes of STREB EXTREME ACTION fall, flip, fly and crash throughout a series of daring feats designed by Elizabeth Streb. DO NOT TRY THIS AT HOME is recommended for audiences 7+ and has a runtime of 50 minutes with no intermission.

“At the New Victory, we champion work that ignites curiosity and keeps young audiences on the edge of their seats. DO NOT TRY THIS AT HOME does both,” said New 42 Artistic Director Mary Rose Lloyd. “This production, helmed by New York's own iconic director Elizabeth Streb, shows kids and grown-ups alike that art can be physical, fearless and wildly fun.”

“STREB EXTREME ACTION constantly pushes the limits of what the human body can do….it’s dangerous (as it should be). Watch as the Action Heroes fly with landings that shake the earth,” said Elizabeth Streb, Founder and Co-Artistic Director of STREB EXTREME ACTION.

The show on stage is just one part of the visitor experience! For 45 minutes before and 20 minutes after every show, the lobby of the New Victory Theater features free do-together activities in which families can try new performance skills or explore the show’s themes. Whether they are wild, wallflowers or somewhere in between, New Victory will guide children through fun family engagement inspired by the show.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 4 Days 13 Hrs 34 Min 23 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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