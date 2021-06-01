DINO SAFARI Invades Deer Park, June 11 - July 11

Grab your prehistoric passport and join more than 40 LIFE-SIZE moving dinosaurs including Triceratops, Parasaurolophus, Microraptor and of course, T-Rex to name a few, on the globetrotting expedition, Dino Safari. This drive-thru dino adventure is fun for the entire family and is coming to the Tanger Outlets in Deer Park, NY from Friday, June 11 through Sunday, July 11.

Get up-close-and personal with the most fascinating prehistoric creatures from the mighty T. Rex of North America to the giant amphibious Spinosaurus of Africa. On your adventure, you will learn how dinosaurs evolved over time, where they called home, and the discoveries paleontologists have made about how they ate, moved, and behaved. Beware: along the journey, earthquakes might erupt, dinosaurs could battle, and your family might just have to help save a baby dinosaur's life! So, buckle up for the adventure of a lifetime in this completely COVID-safe experience.

Dino Safari was created in consultation with paleontologist Dr. Gregory Erickson and features fact-based, educational content in addition to an exciting storyline. Kids and families are guided through the fictional "Pangea National Park" by an audio tour (available in both English and Spanish) that plays through each car's audio system, featuring fun and friendly characters. Each vehicle is given a "Survival Pack" containing your passport to Pangea with a scavenger hunt and other fun surprises for a more interactive experience.

"We are thrilled to be bringing this safe and fun experience to families on Long Island, particularly in light of the many challenges everyone has faced over the last year," said Tom Zaller, President & CEO of Imagine Exhibitions, producer of Dino Safari. "Our animatronic dinosaurs transport visitors to a land of prehistoric proportions!"

Demand has been unexpectedly high with sellouts anticipated. Advance purchase is strongly recommended. Ticket prices begin at $49.95 per vehicle and are available through DinoSafari.com.