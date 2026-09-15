DEMENTIA MAN to Open at Theatre Row in NYC

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Former public interest attorney-turned-actor/playwright Samuel Simon will perform his award-winning, autobiographical play Dementia Man, An Existential Journey on Thursday, October 22 at 7:00 p.m. at Theatre Row, 410 W. 42nd Street, New York, NY as part of this year's United Solo Theatre Festival.

Dementia Man, An Existential Journey is Samuel Simon's story of coming to grips with his diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

In this full-length theatrical piece, Simon takes the stage as a man facing his cognitive decline and asking the hard questions about comes next.

Tapping his own experiences for inspiration, Simon's play offers a window into his struggle with a broken medical system amid personal and family challenges. The play itself challenges the audience to imagine a meaningful future through accommodation and adaptation for the millions of people with neurocognitive disease.

Directed by Thadd McQuade, with dramaturgy by Gabrielle Maisels, Dementia Man, An Existential Journey had its world premiere at Capital Fringe in Washington D.C. in July 2023 and is the recipient of the 2023 Dementia Arts Impact Award by the Dementia Spring Foundation. The play is co-produced with Dementia Spring Foundation, Reimagining Dementia, and Performing the World.

There will be a talk-back following the performance with Mary Fridley from Reimagining Dementia.

Now in its second decade, United Solo Theatre Festival, the world's largest solo theatre festival, continues to amaze and delight audiences with its annual offering of exceptional solo plays from across the country and around the world.

About Samuel Simon

80-year-old McLean, VA resident Samuel Simon, a brilliant, self-professed “troublemaker,” was diagnosed with early-stage Alzheimer's disease in 2021. Sam defies stereotypes and remains cogent, articulate, and engaging.

As a young attorney, Sam was a founding member of Nader's Raiders, the public interest and advocacy group spearheaded by Ralph Nader. He subsequently spent nearly 40 years as a national figure working for social responsibility in the emerging internet and telecommunications field. In that work, Sam was often in the news, appearing on Face the Nation, the Phil Donahue Show, Oprah, The Today Show, Good Morning America, and many more.

In the “fourth act” of Sam's life, he is a playwright and actor, advocating through theater for those afflicted with dementia (a word he detests). He is the only person with Alzheimer's disease on stage now, touring the country with his award-winning, autobiographical show, Dementia Man, An Existential Journey.

Today, Sam is more of a troublemaker than ever, advocating for living the best life possible, even with a cognitive disorder. He is particularly interested in accessibility and issues related to diversity, equity, and inclusion for those in his situation. He is also a fervent proponent of Medicare paying for “cognitive navigators” and providing financial support for families through their loved ones' end days.

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