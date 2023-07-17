DEATH DROP, Hit Drag Comedy, Postponed Off-Broadway at New World Stages

Death Drop was previously set to star Jujubee, Shuga Cain, and many more, and run Off-Broadway this summer.

By: Jul. 17, 2023

Death Drop, which was slated to open Off-Broadway this fall at New World Stages, has been postponed. The producers of the smash-hit comedy, which played three sold-out runs in London’s West End, toured the UK, and inspired a sequel, are working to announce dates for the inaugural US production soon. Ticket buyers should return to point of purchase for refunds. 

Death Drop, written by drag artist and comedian Holly Stars, based on an original idea by Christopher D. Clegg and directed by Jesse Jones, was set play at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street) starting June 30, 2023, with an opening night on Thursday, July 13, 2023. 

The US premiere of Death Drop was previously set to star "RuPaul's Drag Race" royalty Jujubee as Summer Raines and Willam as Shazza, Shuga Cain ("RuPaul's Drag Race," Seven Deadly Sins) as Lady Rosebud von Fistenberg, Peachez Iman Cummings ("Worst Cooks in America") as Morgan Pierce, Wang Newton (Sacred Wounds) as Phil Maker and Holly Stars (Death Drop, "Holly Stars: Inspirational") as the Bottomly Sisters. Kiki Ball-Change ("The Wendy Williams Show," "Real Housewives of New York") was set to serve as understudy. 

It's 1991 and a gaggle of guests gather on Tuck Island for a soirée like no other. The tension rises as the outrageous guests reveal their suspicious and sordid pasts, and one by one they sashay away, until at the last, nerve-shredding, side-splitting moment the surviving guests find out who-dunnit!



Recommended For You