Constance Zaytoun to Star in Off-Broadway Premiere Of SEX WORK/SEX PLAY

Constance Zaytoun (Saint X - Hulu, Gossip Girl - HBO) will star in the leading role of 'Alex' in the Off-Broadway premiere of Sex Work/Sex Play. Sugar Daddies, porn stars and a divorced Brooklyn Mom take center stage in the new comedy from award-winning playwright and filmmaker Caytha Jentis. Sex Work/Sex Play is a farce that takes place over the course of one week in Alex's life where you see her navigating modern dating, as well as her strained relationship with her college-aged daughter. It all starts when a guy who ghosted her on a dating app unexpectedly comes back into her life and hilarity ensues. The eight-week run plays September 6 to October 29, with opening night slated for Wednesday, September 13 at 7pm at 28th Street Theatre (TADA) in Manhattan.

Let's be honest. A good script is always welcome. But when a script like Sex Work/Sex Play comes along it is special. It is current and relatable to audiences from Gen X through Gen Z. It speaks to your heart and to your funny bone. Like all good comedies, there's truth in the play's outrageous situations. "I know her. I see her in many women I know, and in many ways, she's my shero!," says Zaytoun who also has a PhD in Feminist Performance. "This is a woman who once thought she had the perfect life, until she realized her choices-supporting her husband, becoming a mother, sacrificing her career goals-ultimately left her with an emptiness and not much to call her own. Now that she's rebuilt a life post-divorce, she finds that she feels more or less invisible and let down by the feminist movement."

No stranger to the stage, Zaytoun was last seen on the New York stage in the off-Broadway production of Paula Vogel's And Baby Makes Seven. Her resume includes additional stage productions and multiple television roles.

A wonderful cook and host, Zaytoun created Constance Cooks, a multi award-winning culinary comedy she stars in, wrote, and produced. Look for appearances by Marylouise Burke and Isiah Whitlock, Jr.