Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Complete Cast and Creative Team Announced For The York Theatre's Return Engagement of CHEEK TO CHEEK: IRVING BERLIN IN HOLLYWOOD

The production is set to begin performances on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 7:00PM for a limited engagement through Sunday afternoon, October 16 at 2:30PM.

Register for Off-Broadway News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 31, 2022  

Complete Cast and Creative Team Announced For The York Theatre's Return Engagement of CHEEK TO CHEEK: IRVING BERLIN IN HOLLYWOOD

The York Theatre Company in association with Riki Kane Larimer, has announced the complete cast and creative team for the limited return engagement of the hit Off-Broadway musical Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood, a song and dance celebration featuring the music and lyrics of the legendary Irving Berlin which premiered last Fall.

Darrell T. Joe (Jesus Christ Superstar) joins the previously announced cast: Jeremy Benton (42nd Street, Cagney at The York), Darien Crago (Holiday Inn, Irving Berlin's White Christmas), Kaitlyn Davidson (Cinderella, Bright Star), Danny Gardner (Flying Over Sunset, The Decline and Fall of the Entire World... at The York), and Melinda Porto (Off Broadway debut). Understudies are Corinne Munsch (A Chorus Line at Signature, Bullets Over Broadway on tour) and Sean Quinn (Irving Berlin's White Christmas, Cinderella).

Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood was conceived, directed, and choreographed by four-time Tony Award nominee Randy Skinner (42nd Street, Dames at Sea, Irving Berlin's White Christmas, Ain't Broadway Grand), who received a 2022 Lucille Lortel award nomination for his choreography. Cheek to Cheek has a book by Barry Kleinbort (13 Things About Ed Carpolotti) and music direction and additional orchestrations by David Hancock Turner (York's Desperate Measures and Penelope, Irish Rep's The Butcher Boy).

Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood is set to begin performances on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 7:00PM for a limited engagement through Sunday afternoon, October 16 at 2:30PM at The York's beautiful temporary home, The Theatre at St. Jeans (150 East 76th Street, between Lexington and Third Avenues-elevator entrance on Lexington immediately south of St. Jeans).

Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood is an all-singing, all-dancing celebration of the most famous songs that the legendary Irving Berlin composed for the silver screen. Mr. Berlin understood the impact dance had on the public and his melodies, rhythms, and lyrics reflected his love of that art form. Six spectacular performers will showcase these magnificent songs and will also tell the stories behind the man who made the music that made the movies dance. Four-time Tony nominee Randy Skinner directs and choreographs an evening featuring an array of classic Berlin tunes from such classic films as Top Hat, Alexander's Ragtime Band, Holiday Inn, Easter Parade, White Christma_s, and many more. Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood_ is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals and The Irving Berlin Estate and is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature.

The creative team includes scenic design by James Morgan, costume design by Nicole Wee, lighting design by Jason Kantrowitz, and sound design by Julian Evans. The production stage manager is Chris Steckel and the casting director is Michael Cassara, CSA.

Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood will play the following weekly performance schedule at The Theatre at St. Jeans: Tuesday thru Saturday at 7:30 p.m., with 2:30pm performances Saturday & Sunday.

NOW ON SALE: Tickets for Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood are priced at $60 - $95 (plus $4 convenience fee). York Members receive Priority Seating and Discounted Tickets. Tickets may be purchased by visiting OvationTix at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2194121®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fweb.ovationtix.com%2Ftrs%2Fpr%2F1125403?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1, or by calling The York's Box Office at (212) 935-5820, Tuesday - Friday 12:00PM - 5:00PM, or via email at boxoffice@yorktheatre.org.

Senior Rush tickets are available in-person beginning one hour prior to performances for $20. Student tickets can be purchased anytime in advance at the box office during regular box office business hours. Limit one ticket per valid student ID and tickets are subject to availability. Student Rush tickets are $20. The York Theatre also offers $30 tickets for guests aged 35 years and under through the GenYork program.

COVID NOTE: For the safety of all, COVID policies established by the CDC and WHO will be strictly enforced. Proof of vaccination status will be required upon entry and masks must be worn at all times. Full COVID policies can be found on the York Theatre Company website.

 





More Hot Stories For You


Review Roundup: Shakespeare's AS YOU LIKE IT At the Delacorte TheatreReview Roundup: Shakespeare's AS YOU LIKE IT At the Delacorte Theatre
August 30, 2022

The Public Theater presents its Free Shakespeare in the Park production of Public Works' AS YOU LIKE IT, running through Sunday, September 11 at The Delacorte Theatre. The production opens tonight and the reviews are rolling in. See what the critics had to say below!
THIS BEAUTIFUL FUTURE Runs At Cherry Lane Theatre, September 10 - October 30THIS BEAUTIFUL FUTURE Runs At Cherry Lane Theatre, September 10 - October 30
August 30, 2022

Tony and Olivier-winning OHenry Productions, in association with Seaview Productions, Eric Kuhn, and Jonathan Demar, has announced the Off-Broadway transfer of the sold-out, New York Times critic's pick production of This Beautiful Future.
VIDEO: Get a First Look at Colin Mochrie & Asad Mecci's HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis Off-BroadwayVIDEO: Get a First Look at Colin Mochrie & Asad Mecci's HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis Off-Broadway
August 30, 2022

Starring Improv and Comedy Legend Colin Mochrie (“Whose Line Is It Anyway?”) and Hypnotist Extraordinaire Asad Mecci, HYPROV is now playing a limited engagement at the Daryl Roth Theatre through October 30. Get a first look at footage here!
The Negro Ensemble Company, Inc. to Present OUR VOICES, OUR TIME at Cherry Lane Theatre This FallThe Negro Ensemble Company, Inc. to Present OUR VOICES, OUR TIME at Cherry Lane Theatre This Fall
August 30, 2022

From October 19 to November 6 at Cherry Lane Theatre, 38 Commerce Street, The Negro Ensemble Company, Inc. will present 'Our Voices, Our Time,' a program of three one-acts that have been co-commissioned by Penn Live Arts at the University of Pennsylvania.
Photos: See Dominic Fumusa, Abigail Hawk & Jessica Pimentel in Rehearsals for the World Premiere of JASPERPhotos: See Dominic Fumusa, Abigail Hawk & Jessica Pimentel in Rehearsals for the World Premiere of JASPER
August 30, 2022

Yonder Window Theatre Company will present the World premiere of Grant MacDermott’s play JASPER off-Broadway, directed by Katie McHugh. Performances will begin on September 8 in advance of its opening night on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center. See rehearsal photos here!