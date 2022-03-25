Complete Cast & Creatives Announced for HERE THERE BE DRAGONS

Announced today is the complete cast and creative team for the world premiere of Here There Be Dragons - A New Musical Quest, inspired by the classic tabletop fantasy role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons. Here There Be Dragons is set to premiere at The Players Theatre (115 MacDougal Street) with performances beginning Thursday, June 16, and set to run through Sunday July 17, 2022.



The cast will feature Kaylie DeLauri, Regina Famatigan, Spencer Gonzalez, Bailey Lee, Steven Martella, Emily Matthews, Sam Maxwell, Christopher K. Oram, Cassidy Sledge, Celia Tedde, and Regan Teller.



The creative team for Here There Be Dragons includes Adam Day Howard (Music Director), Kayla Specht (Costume Designer), Sandra Lopez (Scenic Designer), Bill West-Davis (Lighting Designer), and Lauren Carlton (Intimacy Choreographer).



As previously announced, Here There Be Dragons features book and lyrics by Chase O'Neill, music by Theo Teris, orchestrations by Scott Wasserman (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen), and direction by Austin Harleson.



The night before their college graduation, a tight-knit group of Dungeons and Dragons players embark on their final quest. They must contend with their anxieties, fears, and obstacles, manifested as fantasy monsters and locales, to discover what their futures may hold. This musical quest will take audiences on a journey through the trepidation and excitement of growing up, holding on to what's dear, and moving forward in life without our "swords". a??



Here There Be Dragons will play the following schedule: Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7pm; and Sundays at 3pm. Tickets begin at $47 and are available at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1089995.



For more information, please visit TerisAndONeill.com/HereThereBeDragons.





CAST BIOGRAPHIES



KAYLIE DELAURI (Actor) is a Brooklyn based actress. She is making her Off-Broadway debut but you may have caught her performing around the city before. She previously workshopped a new LGBTQ musical titled Coming Out at the New York Dixon festival. Other credits include 'Mae' in Andrew Lippa's The Wild Party, 'Vivienne' in Legally Blonde, as well as various roles with a Brooklyn based Children's Theatre company.



REGINA FAMATIGAN (Actor) is an actress, singer, writer, and multi-media artist from El Paso, Texas. A recent graduate of Scripps College in Claremont, California, she majored in Political Theory with minors in Media Studies and Theater. Favorite roles include Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family, Lucy van Pelt in You're a Goodman Charlie Brown, and Ado Annie in Oklahoma! Regional: Holly in Deck the Halls (Florida Studio Theater), Playmaker in the Write a Play Tour (FST), Annie u/s in The Play that Goes Wrong (FST).a??



SPENCER GONZALEZ (Actor) is a young actor currently based in NYC. Since graduating this past May from Manhattan School of Music, Spencer has performed in several brand-new plays in Off and Off-off Broadway theaters. Some recent favorites include Ghostlight at The Producers Club and Indian Summer with Columbia University. Spencer has also been lucky enough to make his film debut this past summer, starring in an Indie Rom Com, UFO Club set to release in 2022 and the Shakespearean To Be.



BAILEY LEE (Actor) is an actor and theatermaker from Cary, North Carolina. As a creator, Bailey has written and performed new plays with The What Co. and The Aris Project including Papa (New Hazlett Theater), Blue Marble (Or The Owen Play), SSQ, and Prairie. Recent acting credits include The Water Rumbles in Limbo Time (The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals), Human Events (American Democracy Project), and Lesson for the Future (Lincoln Center Education). Alumna of the Kenan Fellowship at Lincoln Center Education. Proud graduate of UNCSA Drama. Thanks to Coleman - for sharing the quest of life!a??



STEVEN MARTELLA (Actor) is thrilled to be making his off-broadway debut! Steven is an NYC based performing artist, dungeon master, and graduate of the Manhattan School of Music. When not playing DnD (or posting on his DnD TikTok) Steven has been performing in recent shows such as Victor/Victoria (Squash), A Christmas Carol (Bob Crachit), Rathskeller (Greed), The Wild Party (Burrs), Heathers (Ram Sweeney), and Legally Blonde (Kyle the UPS Guy). Steven would like to thank Mom and Dad for their love and support. As well as Lars, Sam, Kristyn, and Spencer for every adventure had and dragon slayed. a??a??



EMILY MATTHEWS (Actor) is a teaching artist making her off Broadway debut in Here There Be Dragons. Emily graduated from Furman University with a BA in Theatre Arts and NYU with an MA in Educational Theatre. She would like to thank all of her theatre professors for sharing their knowledge, Chase O'Neill, Theo Teris, and Austin Harleson for the opportunity, and her family for their support.



SAM MAXWELL (Actor) is beyond excited to be joining this adventure party! Graduate musical theatre from Wright State University. Roles include Nicely Nicely (Guys and Dolls), Henry (Next to Normal), Roger (Grease) as well as playing music with Cedar Point amusement park. Sam would like to thank his family both in NYC and back in Louisville as always for their support and love. Follow his music at Sam Maxwell on Spotify and Apple music. Thanks and have a blast!



CHRISTOPHER K. ORAM (Actor) is a budding young artist from the rolling red rock hills of Southern Utah. He moved to NYC in 2022 and is thrilled to be making his debut in the city. Prior to the move, Chris was seen as 'Matthew' in Altar Boyz, Jack Kelly' in Newsies, and 'Hero' in A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum. He loves his wife Jaidyn, his dog Peanut, and his identical twin brother Coby, all of whom he couldn't have done this without.



CASSIDY SLEDGE (Actor) is thrilled to make her New York debut in Here There Be Dragons! Regional: Under the Bed, Candlehouse Collective (Lena). Northwestern University: Romeo and Juliet (Romeo), Xanadu (Calliope), Ghost Quartet (Rose), 1776 (Thomas Jefferson), Scaredy Kat Presents (Mom), Hello, Dolly! (Ensemble). Cassidy is also thrilled to be joining the international tour of The Sound of Music slated to begin this summer. Thank you to my friends and family for all your love and support!



CELIA TEDDE (Actor) is thrilled to make her Off-Broadway debut as part of this musical quest! REGIONAL: Titanic (Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma), How the Grinch Stole Christmas (The Old Globe), The Blessing of a Broken Heart and Witches of Lublin (San Diego Repertory Theatre); A Christmas Carol (Cygnet Theater, Welk Theater). FILM & VOICE: Not Today (Star Swamp Media), Ready? OK! (Daisy3Pictures), The Survivor Chronicles (A Bowl Of), Lady and the Tiger (Canum Productions). Oklahoma City University Alum.



REGAN TELLER (Actor) is excited to 'Level Up!' on stage after pandemic shutdowns. Starting with Dungeons and Dragons in high school, role playing games became a way to build friendships after moving to NYC. Past theatre work has included a supporting role in A Christmas Carol off-Broadway - (Ghost of Christmas Past), Sunset Cloth for NY Winterfest - (Violet), Macbeth - (King Duncan), and As You Like It - (Jacques). Regan can be seen portraying the lead in award winning short Limbo, and featured background in J.Lo's Marry Me, Spider-Man: Far From Home, television show "Katy Keene" (recurring) as well as several commercials and music videos.





CREATIVE TEAM BIOGRAPHIES



ADAM DAY HOWARD (Music Director) is an American-born, British-trained music director, actor and playwright. Trained at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, he has music directed the international tour of Dreamboats and Petticoats, appeared on BBC Scotland on "Tonight's the Night", and the series "Plain Jane" for UK MTV. He is the only American vocal coach trained in the Vocal Process Methodology and has formerly taught at the Institute of the Arts, Barcelona, as well as Texas Tech University. He was an original writer for the musical From Up Here and his most recent play Snow White and the Seven Dorks premiers this November at Stages Repertory Theatre in Houston. He lives in Ohio with his amazing wife Lisa and their three children.



KAYLA SPECHT (Costume Designer) originally from Vashti, Texas, Kayla is a recent transplant to the city after working in Kansas City and obtaining her MFA in Costume Design and Technology from the University of Missouri-Kansas City. Her experiences in international travel and her passion for gradually disappearing textile art forms, such as millinery and embroidery, are extremely influential in her work. During Kayla's time designing, her work has been seen on stages across the country and has ranged from theatre, to opera, and even dance. Her most recent designs include La Cambiale de Matrimonio (UMKC Conservatory Opera), No Mans Land (Amarillo Little Theatre), and designs for Black Future, a dance performance conceived and choreographed by Michael Blake.



SANDRA LOPEZ (Scenic Designer) from Austin, TX. Sandra hold her MFA in Theatre Design and Technology from the University of Missouri Kansas City, and her BA in Theatre Design and Technology from West Texas A&M University. Her most recent design credits include Junie B Toothless Wonder produced by Magik Theatre, 9 to 5 produced by Georgetown Palace Theatre, and Into the Woods produced by ZACH theatre. Sandra is grateful to be making her Off-Broadway debut and thankful to be back in theaters after much too long.



Bill West-DAVIS (Lighting Designer) has designed for Trustus Theatre (Columbia, SC), The Crowley Theatre (Marfa, TX), Texas Tech University (Lubbock, TX), Proud Mary Theatre Company (Spartanburg, SC) and most recently lit the premiere of Ghosts of BogotÃ¥ at Actors Theatre of Charlotte (Charlotte, NC) Bill's work at Texas Tech was published in the Southeastern Theatre Conference's Summer 2020 publication of Southern Theatre. He has received a Meritorious Achievement Award for Excellence in Lighting Design at the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival (Region IV) in 2020. In 2019, Bill was awarded the National Partners in American Theatre Award and was the Barbizon Runner up for Excellence in Lighting Design at KCACTF (Region VI). Bill holds a BA in Theatre from Coker University and an MFA in Theatre Arts from Texas Tech University. In addition to freelancing, he works at Productions Unlimited Inc. in Roebuck, SC as a Project Specialist.



LAUREN CARLTON (Intimacy Choreographer) is a stage director, singing actor, and intimacy choreographer from Huntsville, AL. Her research and practice as an intimacy director have taken her across the United States as a presenter, educator, and choreographer. Several highlights include presentations at the National Opera Association's National Conferences in Salt Lake City and St. Augustine and workshops with Baylor University, University of the Pacific, and the University of Alabama Opera Theatre. Her areas of interest and specialization are in consensual intimacy, intimacy in opera and musical theatre, and intimacy in new play development. Lauren is a 2021/2022 Visiting Lecturer in Opera Studies at Lawrence University Conservatory of Music. She holds an MFA in Theatre Performance and Pedagogy from Texas Tech University and a BA from The University of Alabama.