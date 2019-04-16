Company XIV's QUEEN OF HEARTS Extends Through August 18th

Due to popular demand, Company XIV's world premiere production of Queen of Hearts has announced an extension and tickets are now available through August 18th. The show opened on April 11th and plays at Theatré XIV (383 Troutman Street, Bushwick, Brooklyn).

Directed and choreographed by Austin Mccormick, Queen of Hearts is inspired by Lewis Carroll's "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland". Company XIV's reimagining includes circus, opera, magic, baroque dance, and amazing visuals. The incredibly talented cast will transport you to a decadent dream world replete with exotic curiosities and sensual strip-tease which will delight, amaze and titillate all audiences.

Company XIV also features imaginatively immersive cocktails, designed by Austin Mccormick to add to the Queen of Hearts experience.

The cast features LEXXE, Michael Cunio, Storm Marrero, Lilin, Marcy Richardson, Sam Urdang, Allison Ullrich, Nicholas Katen, Ross Katen, Jourdan Epstein,Laszlo Major, Ryan Redmond, Jacoby Pruitt, Ian Spring, Nolan McKew and Ashley Dragon.

Creatives include costume and set design by Zane Pihlstrom; lighting design by Jeanette Yew and makeup design by Sarah Cimino.

Austin Mccormick (Founder and Artistic Director) created Company XIV in 2006 wowing critics and audiences alike with a unique blend of circus, vaudeville, burlesque, dance, ballet, opera, live music and lavish design. The company's productions of Nutcracker Rouge, Ferdinand and Cinderella have become favorites. Austin's other credits include choreography for the Metropolitan Opera, Chicago Lyric Opera, Canadian Opera Company, The Juilliard School, Guggenheim Works in Progress, Gotham Chamber Opera and the Kennedy Center.

Queen of Heart s will play through August 18th. The performance schedule is Thursdays and Fridays at 8pm; Saturdays at 5pm and 10 pm and Sundays at 8 pm. Single tickets are priced from $75.00 to $105.00. VIP Couches for 2 are priced at $325.00 and $365.00 (Premium). For information and bookings go to www.companyxiv.com.

Photo Credit: Mark Shelby Perry





