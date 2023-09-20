Company XIV's COCKTAIL MAGIQUE Unveils New Cast for the Fall

Behold a phantasmagoria of miracles of tantalizing charm and splendor at Cocktail Magique, a mixological adventure of unprecedented majesty. The

By: Sep. 20, 2023

Company XIV's COCKTAIL MAGIQUE Unveils New Cast for the Fall

Company XIV will present the rarefied spectacle of luminescent libations and revelry such as the world has never seen. Behold a phantasmagoria of miracles of tantalizing charm and splendor at Cocktail Magique, a mixological adventure of unprecedented majesty. The legendary and mysterious forces we harness brought vivaciousness extraordinaire to the most lavish carnivals and speakeasies of Americas storied past. The magic has returned for the Fall with the announcement of new cast members Marley Armstrong, Onyx Noir, Nia Simone, Adam Tabellija and Lydia Wilts. They join Kylie Rose, Syrena and Sam Urdang completing the company.

The creative team includes Creator and Director Austin Mccormick, Costume and Scenic Designer Zane Pihlström, Makeup Designer Sarah Cimino, Hair Designer Kenneth Griffin, Lighting Designer Brian Tovar, and Sound Designer Julian Evans.

Cocktail Magique is a marvelous party that takes place in a luxurious new venue nestled in the heart of Graffiti Alley in trendy Bushwick, Brooklyn. Over the course of the show burlesque stars invoke a selection of tipples and treats to serve guests and pour immersive cocktails from a curated menu at the bar.

Lo and behold, these secret archives of vaudevillian arcana effloresce anew in this extravagant variety show of intoxicating illusions. Enter our secret world of cocktail conjuration at companyxiv.com.

Lovers seeking the pinnacle of bespoke romance may opt for a Magique Luxe Couch for Two, featuring a seductive succession of aphrodisiac potions and treats plus the optional privilege of the Fortune Teller Upgrade which boasts a private Tarot reading and a keepsake limited edition tarot deck by Salvadore Dalí.

Founded in 2006 by classically trained nightlife impresario Austin Mccormick, Company XIV produces the most spectacular burlesque performances in NYC. High and low-brow entertainment are woven with lavish design in sensual, decadent extravaganzas that have been wowing audiences for over 15 years.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS: 

VENUE
Cocktail Magique Theatre
17 Wyckoff Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11237 (L Train to Jefferson St – an easy ride from Manhattan!)

OTHER INFO
Ages 21+ only, valid ID required for entry.
Strobe, haze and incense are utilized in this production.

Tickets are on sale through February 2024.  Go to Click Here for all information and to purchase tickets.

Photo credit: Deneka Peniston




