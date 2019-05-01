Come To THE GREEN ROOM In September

The team of C. Stephen Foster, Chuck Pelletier, and Rod Damer bring their "Merrily" for the new millennium to New York!

Miller-Coffman Production LLC will open the Fall 2019 Theatre Season with the New York premiere of a new musical with a book by C. Stephen Foster & Rod Damer with music and lyrics by Chuck Pelletier. THE GREEN ROOM, directed by Jessica Jennings with musical direction by David Fletcher.

"The culture of the stage is changing. There's a new audience out there wanting new experiences," says producer Stephen Miller about this new exciting musical opening Off-Broadway in the fall after a powerhouse run on the West Coast. That new audience, Miller speaks of is Millennials. With that in mind, he and his team, have created a new musical play that looks at the world of theater through their eyes.

Hearkening to Sondheim's cult classic and oft-analyzed, "Merrily We Roll Along," THE GREEN ROOM takes us backstage of ... NOT a Broadway show ... but an Off-Broadway show. We hitch a ride onto the journey of a group of four best friends in college who dream of "making it" in New York. This is where similarities between this and Hollywood musicals and even Sondheim ends. John, Cliff, Anna, and Divonne live out complicated lives in the green room of their college theater department.

At times, hilarious and heartwarming, but always enlightening and even alarming, this concept musical gives an account of the struggles these four emerging artists encounter in finding their place in 21st Century stage ... and the world.

The rock-pop-infused score includes the stirring "It's All About Me." This piece won the Songwriter's Guild of America Award.

THE GREEN ROOM opens its doors, off-Broadway, at one of the last remaining landmark theaters of the off- & off-off-Broadway movement. The American Theater of Actors' Sargent Theater has seen countless openings of countless powerful works and was one of the major players in the formation of off and off-off-Broadway as we know it!

Previews begin September 25 with opening set for September 27. Running Wednesday - Saturday at 8pm, with Saturday matinees at 2pm and Sunday matinees at 3pm. Follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/770489656664551/ or on Twitter at @GreenRoomNYC to follow all new announcements and to be part of special promotions when tickets go on sale July 15.





