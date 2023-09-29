Columbia University School of the Arts WHEN THE RAIN STOPS FALLING Directed By Ares Harper

Columbia University School of the Arts will present Ares Harper's (Columbia MFA Directing Candidate 2024) production of When the Rain Stops Falling.



Andrew Bovell's When the Rain Stops Falling is multi-generational saga that takes us back and forth in time from one generation to another, from 1959 to 2039, from London to Australia. It interrogates the dichotomy between physical & psychological absence within a deteriorating family dynamic.

This play navigates the complex landscape of legacy, abandonment, inherited trauma, family secrets, betrayal, and natural disasters. It is epic in its scope, yet at the same time extraordinarily intimate and it calls us to question the evolution of our humanity in a dying world.

FEATURING

Roberto Andrei, Mari Blake, George Copeland, Daniel Greene, Emily Kleypas, Alexandra Nedved, Sina Pooresmaeil, Jack Russell, and Sophia Torres

PRODUCTION TEAM