Columbia School Of The Arts Presents CLEOPATRA, Directed By Liz Peterson

Columbia University School of the Arts presents Liz Peterson's (Columbia MFA Directing Candidate 2022) production of CLEOPATRA.

The power of a Queen is its own kind of power, and Cleopatra's court is the microcosm of her vision for a better future. But the war is lost, the Roman invasion is imminent, and being taken prisoner is not an option. As soldiers encroach on Cleopatra and her closest advisors, the toxins take hold and a lifetime flashes before their eyes. Both challenging and building on Shakespeare's text, Cleopatra rewrites what we know about her legacy as a military strategist, political leader, and queen, and the women who helped shape her into the icon she is today.



Featuring Laurel Andersen, Sanam Erfani, Saskia Naidoo, Oreine Robinson, Claudia Thiedmann, Will Thomae, and Joe Laureiro



LIVE PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Saturday, April 9 at 8pm

Sunday, April 10 at 2pm

**All guests entering the building must also show proof of vaccination. Visitors 18 and older are also required to show an accompanying ID. Green passes and CUIDs are accepted if you are a Columbia University affiliate.

