Colt Coeur Reunites Original Off-Broadway Cast of EUREKA DAY for Virtual Charity Reading

The full original Off-Broadway cast of Jonathan Spector's play Eureka Day will reunite for a one-night only online charity reading, benefitting Colt Coeur and No Kid Hungry. Colt Coeur Founding Artistic Director Adrienne Campbell-Holt returns to direct the event, streaming Friday, May 22 at 8pm on play-perview.com.

In Eureka Day, Carina has just enrolled her son at Eureka Day School in Berkeley, CA, where all decisions are made by consensus, diversity and inclusion are valued, and vaccinations are a matter of personal choice. As a freshman member of the private school's board of directors, she is thrown into the deep end when a mumps outbreak hits the school, forcing parents to choose between their own personal beliefs and what's best for the community.

Returning for the streaming event are the five original Off-Broadway cast members from the extended, sold-out 2019 production-Tina Benko ("New Amsterdam," Scenes from a Marriage, Top Girls), Elizabeth Carter, KK Moggie (Passage, Daphne's Dive), Thomas Jay Ryan (Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, The Crucible), and Brian Wiles ("Manifest," "Billions"). Projections and video are by Kate Ducey; sound design is by Amy Altadonna.

This reading, presented by special arrangement with Sonia Friedman Productions and Dramatists Play Service, will benefit Colt Coeur and No Kid Hungry. The online event, scheduled for Friday, May 22 at 8pm, is ticketed with access starting at $5 and available at play-perview.com.

Eureka Day premiered at Aurora Theater in Berkeley, CA in April 2018, where it received all of the region's new play awards: Glickman Award, Theatre Bay Area Award, San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle Award, and Rella Lossy Award. Colt Coeur produced the east coast premiere of Eureka Day in August 2019 in an extended, unanimously-praised production.

Colt Coeur was poised to produce their 13th world premiere, Polylogues, created and performed by Xandra Nur Clark and directed by Molly Clifford, in April 2020, which was postponed due to the ongoing global health crisis.





