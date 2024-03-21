Cole Escola's OH, MARY! Extended for a Final Time Through Mid-May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The sold-out, world premiere production of Oh, Mary! will again extend its engagement at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. Written by and starring Cole Escola, and directed by Sam Pinkleton, the new comedy opened to rave reviews on February 8, 2024. The Off Broadway hit was scheduled to end its limited engagement on March 24, 2024 and was extended due to popular demand through May 5, 2024, but will now run Off Broadway through May 12, 2024.

See what the critics are saying HERE!

This ridiculous new comedy follows a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism and suppressed desires abound in this one act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln through the lens of an idiot (Cole Escola).

The show also stars Conrad Ricamora as Mary’s Husband, James Scully as Mary’s Teacher, Bianca Leigh as Mary’s Chaperone, and Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant, with Hannah Solow and Peter Smith.

Tickets, beginning at $59.00, are available now online,with day of rush tickets available for $43.00 exclusively from TodayTix. The performance schedule is as follows: Tuesday - Friday at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 5pm and 8:30pm, and Sundays at 2pm and 5:30pm.