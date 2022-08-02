Climate Change Comedy BLOOM BLOOM POW to Have World Premiere at A.R.T./NY Theatres in September

The world premiere of Bloom Bloom Pow by Genevieve Simon will play at the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre at A.R.T./New York Theaters. The show starts on September 16th and runs through October 2nd, 2022. Bloom Bloom Pow is directed by Katherine Wilkinson (Associate Director for ONLY GOLD at MCC, 20-22 WP Lab).



Mag, a nonbinary twentysomething, returns to their childhood home in a small conservative Ohio town. Everything is dull and weird and not queer at all. They are trying to keep it together despite desperate phone calls from their mom, chatty co-workers, and visions of melting icecaps and dead horses at the bottom of the east river. Mag's life gets more interesting (and sexy) when they meet The Creature and learn about the algae taking over the town's water supply. Will Mag save the city, or is it the algae's time to shine?



Bloom Bloom Pow is inspired by 1950s monster movies and the real-life 2014 crisis in Toledo, Ohio, when the tap water became deadly for humans because of toxic algal blooms. The play de-centers humans, elevates microorganisms and celebrates queer joy in the face of climate devastation.



Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre at A.R.T./New York Theaters is located at 502 West 53rd Street, New York, NY 10019. T



Following a sold out reading at The Tank and a feature in American Theatre Magazine, the cast includes Smith Alfieri (NBC's New Amsterdam) as Mag, Lanxing Fu (Superhero Clubhouse), Jackie Rivera (Fragments, Lists and Lacunae at New York Live Arts), Arielle Yoder (Birthday Candles at Roundabout), Jordan Mann (NBC's The Thing About Pam), and Miranda Hall Jiménez (New Visions/New Voices at The Drama League) with more casting to be announced.



Bloom Bloom Pow was recently named a Finalist for the 2022 Earth Matters On Stage Ecodrama Playwrights Festival at Emory University.



The creative team includes set design by Yi-Hsuan "Ant" Ma, sound by Sun Hee Kil, costumes by Karen Boyer, foley sound composition by Carsen Joenk, lighting by Christina Tang, stage manager Kelsey Vivian, and intimacy direction by Lauren Kiele DeLeon. The world premiere is supported by New Georges, with Brittany Proia and Al Parker co-producing.



For more information visit www.bloombloompowtheplay.com.