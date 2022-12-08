Christopher Bannow, Esco Jouléy & More to Star in WOLF PLAY at MCC Theater

MCC Theater has announced casting for Soho Rep's Wolf Play, in collaboration with Ma-Yi Theater Company, by Hansol Jung (Wild Goose Dreams) and directed by Dustin Wills (Wolf Play, Soho Rep). Previews for Wolf Play will begin on January 26, 2023 with an opening night set for February 14 and limited run through March 5, 2023 at MCC Theater's Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater (511 W 52nd Street, New York, NY 10019).

The cast of Wolf Play will include Christopher Bannow (Oklahoma!) as "Peter," Esco Jouléy (Interstate) as "Ash," Brian Quijada (Oedipus El Rey) as "Ryan," Nicole Villamil (Network) as "Robin," and Mitchell Winter (Frontieres Sans Frontieres) as "Wolf.

Wolf Play will reunite the Soho Rep production's design team and feature scenic design by You-Shin Chen (The Revival: It Is Our Duty), costume design by Enver Chakartash (Which Way to the Stage), lighting design by Barbara Samuels (In the Green), sound design by Kate Marvin (Heartland), puppet design by Amanda Villalobos (Space Dogs), and properties by Patricia Marjorie (Montag). Hannah "Rock" Roccisano (Montag) is the Fight Director and Kasson Marroquin (The Light) is the Production Stage Manager. Original casting by Stephanie Yankwitt, CSA & TBD Casting Co.

When an off-the-record adoption goes awry, Jeenu's new parents learn just how far a wolf will go to defend its pack. Hansol Jung's Wolf Play is directed by Dustin Wills with exuberant imagination as MCC brings the critically acclaimed sold out Soho Rep production back to the stage.

Soho Rep's Wolf Play is presented in collaboration with Ma-Yi Theater Company.

The performance schedule for Wolf Play is as follows: Tuesdays-Sundays at 7:30PM and Saturdays-Sundays at 2:30PM. Exceptions: there will be no matinee performance on Saturday January 28 and there will be no performance on Tuesday February 14. There will be an additional opening celebration performance on February 13. A student matinee will take place on February 16.

Talkbacks will follow the performances on February 1 and 8, and Ma-Yi Theater Company will host an AAPI Affinity Night with post-show talkback on February 4. February 22 will be an open caption performance. MCC will offer themed audience conversations after the following performances:

January 29 - Finding Family: A conversation on the character's relationships with each other and themselves.

February 16 - Putting the Play in Wolf Play: A reflection on the theatricality and world building of this story.

March 4 (matinee) - The Impact of Gender: A discussion on effect of gender in the world of Wolf Play.

Tickets begin at $49 and are currently available for Patrons and Subscribers. Member priority booking begins on December 9 and Flex Tix subscribers priority booking begins on December 12 at noon. Public on sale will begin on December 15 at noon. All tickets will be available at mcctheater.org. The first two preview performances on January 26 and 27 will have all seats at a special price of $35.

Three-show subscriptions for MCC's current season start at $159.50 and includes Wolf Play, Bees and Honey, and Wet Brain, plus unlimited free ticket exchanges, 20% off guest tickets, waived ticket fees, and first access to tickets. Memberships start at $62 and include the three productions at a discounted rate of $45 per play, up to three free ticket exchanges per production, 10% off guest tickets, waived ticket fees, and access to tickets ahead of the general public. A no frills Flex Ticket package will also be introduced starting at $232. Subscriptions, memberships, and flex packages are available for purchase at mcctheater.org.

Please note: Effective December 7, 2022, masks will be optional (but encouraged) for audience members. To accommodate those who are uncomfortable in an unmasked environment, masks will be REQUIRED at all Tuesday evening, Saturday matinee, and Sunday matinee performances. All MCC employees and audience services staff will continue to wear masks at all performances. Proof of vaccination will no longer be required of audience members and visitors.

In our continuing efforts to create as safe an environment as possible, we continually update our COVID-19 policy with guidance from the CDC and NYS Department of Health. Visit mcctheater.org/covid-safety for the most up-to-date information.

In May 2023 MCC will present the World Premiere of Bees and Honey, in collaboration with The Sol Project, by Guadalís Del Carmen (My Father's Keeper) and directed by Melissa Crespo (Native Gardens). MCC will also co-produce the World Premiere production of Wet Brain by John J. Caswell, Jr (Man Cave) and directed by Dustin Wills with Playwrights Horizons (Artistic Director Adam Greenfield, Managing Director Leslie Marcus) in May 2023 at Playwrights Horizons' Mainstage Theater. MCC will present the 22nd Edition of Uncensored, an MCC Youth Company Production, in Spring of 2023.

ABOUT MCC THEATER

MCC Theater is one of New York's leading nonprofit Off-Broadway companies, driven by a mission to provoke conversations that have never happened and otherwise never would. Founded in 1986 by Bob LuPone (1946-2022) and Bernie Telsey, and later joined by co-Artistic Director Will Cantler, as a collective of artists leading peer-based classes to support their own development as actors, writers and directors, MCC fulfills its mission of through the production of world, American, and New York premiere plays and musicals that challenge artists and audiences to confront contemporary personal and social issues, and robust playwright development and education initiatives that foster the next generation of theater artists and students.

MCC Theater's celebrated productions include Donja R. Love's soft; Ross Golan's The Wrong Man; Aziza Barnes' BLKS; Jocelyn Bioh's School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play; Penelope Skinner's The Village Bike; Robert Askins' Hand to God (Broadway transfer; five 2015 Tony Award® nominations including Best Play); John Pollono's Small Engine Repair; Paul Downs Colaizzo's Really Really; Sharr White's The Other Place (Broadway transfer); Jeff Talbott's The Submission (Laurents/Hatcher Award); Neil LaBute's reasons to be pretty (Broadway transfer, three 2009 Tony Award® nominations, including Best Play), Some Girl(s), Fat Pig, The Mercy Seat, and All The Ways To Say I Love You; Michael Weller's Fifty Words; Alexi Kaye Campbell's The Pride; Bryony Lavery's Frozen (Broadway transfer; four 2004 Tony Award® nominations including Best Play, Tony Award® for Best Featured Actor); Tim Blake Nelson's The Grey Zone; Rebecca Gilman's The Glory of Living (2002 Pulitzer Prize finalist); Margaret Edson's Wit (1999 Pulitzer Prize); and musicals including Alice by Heart, Ride the Cyclone, Carrie, and Coraline. Many plays developed and produced by MCC have gone on to productions throughout the country and around the world.

Over the years MCC has worked with thousands of students through the innovative MCC Youth Company, school partnerships, and student matinee programs.

Executive Director Blake West joined the company in 2006. MCC opened the doors to its new home in Manhattan's Hell's Kitchen neighborhood, The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space, on January 9, 2019, unifying the company's activities under one roof for the first time and expanding its producing, artist development, and education programming. MCC founding Co-Artistic Director Bob LuPone sadly passed away on August 27, 2022. MCC continues to honor his fierce need for engagement with the art, the artists, and the audience and remember the profound impact he had on everyone who entered its spaces.

ABOUT SOHO REP

Soho Rep provides radical theater makers with productions of the highest caliber and tailor-made development at key junctures in their artistic practice. The organization elevates artists as thought leaders and citizens who change the field and society. Artistic autonomy is paramount at Soho Rep; the organization encourages an unmediated connection between artists and audiences to create a springboard for transformation and rich civic life beyond the walls of its theater.

ABOUT MA-YI THEATER COMPANY



Ma-Yi Theater Company is the acclaimed Off-Broadway not-for-profit organization whose primary mission is to develop and produce new and innovative plays by Asian American writers. Its numerous acclaimed productions include Mike Lew's Teenage Dick and Bike America, Qui Nguyen's The Inexplicable Redemption of Agent G and Soul Samurai (with Vampire Cowboys), and Hansol Jung's Among the Dead, Rescue Me by Michi Barall, Lloyd Suh's The Chinese Lady and Lonnie Carter's The Romance of Magno Rubio. Through programs like the Writers Lab, May-Yi emboldens a new generation of Asian American artists to voice their experiences, while developing a steady stream of quality new works by Asian American playwrights for Ma-Yi's own performing repertory. New works developed at the Writers Lab have gone on to successful productions around the country, at such theaters as Victory Gardens, Denver Center, South Coast Repertory, Laguna Playhouse, Long Wharf Theater, Woolly Mammoth and the Actors Theatre of Louisville, to name a few. Ma-Yi's productions have earned 10 Obie Awards, 5 Henry Hewes Award nominations, an Outer Critics Circle, Lucille Lortel, and Drama Desk nomination for Best Play and the Special Drama Desk Award for "more than two decades of excellence and for nurturing Asian-American voices in stylistically varied and engaging theater." Ma-Yi Theater is under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Ralph B. Peña.

