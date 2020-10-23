Christine Ebersole and Jazz Vocalist Thos Shipley Headline The Fortune Society's HOPE AND JUSTICE GALA

The Fortune Society's annual gala taking place virtually on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

Tony Award-winning singer and actress Christine Ebersole and international jazz vocalist, recording artist and entertainer Thos Shipley will headline at Hope & Justice, The Fortune Society's annual gala taking place virtually on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. The Fortune Society is one of the nation's leading nonprofit reentry service and advocacy organizations serving thousands of justice-involved individuals every year.

Ebersole and Shipley will perform for a virtual crowd of more than 800 business and civic leaders, philanthropists, criminal justice advocates, and other Fortune supporters. The event is expected to raise almost $1 million.

U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D- NJ) and Eric H. Holder, Jr., the 82nd Attorney General of the United States and Chairman of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee both stalwart champions of justice reform, will be the featured guest speakers.

Fortune will present Frontline Hero Awards to three staff members for their tireless efforts providing crucial, uninterrupted services to people with justice involvement during the COVID-19 pandemic. Receiving the honor will be Barry Campbell, Interim Director of Fortune's Freedom House; Judy De La Cruz, Manager of Training; and Samantha Pugh, Senior Director of the ICAN & Adult Mentoring Program.

JoAnne Page, Fortune's President and CEO said, "All of the honorees and special guests at this year's Hope and Justice Gala have an enduring commitment to justice and humanity. Each, in their own way, works to tear down barriers that thwart equal justice, while working to rebuild lives through a fairer and more equitable justice system. We are proud and privileged to be celebrating them."

Funds raised at The Hope & Justice Gala will support Fortune's comprehensive array of wraparound services including discharge planning, licensed outpatient substance use and mental health treatment, benefits enrollment and access, alternatives to incarceration, HIV/AIDS case management, health services, career development and job retention, education, family services, and emergency, supportive and permanent housing as well as lifetime access to aftercare.

Tickets start at $250.00. Click here for more information. https://fortunesociety.org/event-show/gala_2020/

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You