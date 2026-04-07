Cherry Lane Theatre Launches YouTube Channel for Theater, Music, & More; Watch Aubrey Hobert Performance

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Cherry Lane Theatre is kicking off its new YouTube channel with a performance from popstar Audrey Hobert. A part of the channel’s Live From Cherry Lane Theatre series, Hobert performed a sold-out show during the theatre’s Red Door Reopening week in September. Watch the video.

Cherry Lane’s YouTube channel will be the home to the Theatre’s omni-genre programming, from music to comedy, theater, film and more. New videos are forthcoming, with future content from Brandi Carlile, Lizzy McAlpine, Sofia Coppola, Spike Lee and more.

Hobert's debut album, Who’s the Clown?, was released in August via RCA Records and was recently nominated for an iHeart Radio Music Award for “Favorite Debut Album.” The album is the first collection of songs that she ever wrote for herself.

The Theatre’s current long-run programming is You Got Older, the Off-Broadway return of the Obie Award-winning play by Pulitzer Prize finalist Clare Barron and directed by Tony Award nominee and Obie Award winner Anne Kauffman. The play was just extended for a second time through April 26 due to popular demand. Find out what critics think of the production here.

As the oldest Off-Broadway theatre in New York City, the century-old Cherry Lane Theatre has long been a staple in New York’s cultural landscape. Acquired by A24 in 2023, the theatre has undergone a multi-year renovation and reopened in September 2025. Its programming includes theater, as well as comedy, music and film. A new addition to the theatre is Wild Cherry, the latest bar restaurant from Lee Hanson and Riad Nasr, the team behind Frenchette, Le Rock, and Le Veau d’Or.

Photo Credit: Cherry Lane Theatre