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Cher Alvarez, Patrick Foley and More to Star in THE SITUATION IS GETTING WORSE at MATCHBOOK FEST

The cast also features Erin Neufer, Julia Randall and Sam Rechner.

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Cher Alvarez, Patrick Foley and More to Star in THE SITUATION IS GETTING WORSE at MATCHBOOK FEST

MATCHBOOK FEST 2026 has revealed the cast for The Situation is Getting Worse, the new play by Philip Kenner and directed by Rory McGregor, playing one performance on this Friday, August 7 at 7:00pm Greenwich House Theater.

The cast includes Cher Alvarez (the upcoming Broadway production of Paranormal Activity) as Monica, Obie Award-winner Patrick Foley (Circle Jerk) as Nathan, Rachel Hilson (HBO Max's "Duster") as Jackie, Erin Neufer (Paramount+'s "Fellow Travelers," Netflix's “Sirens”) as Patricia, Julia Randall (playwright of Dilaria at the Daryl Roth Theatre) as Emma and Sam Rechner (Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans, Scream 7) as Lewie.

The three Boeden sisters and their little brother live on a struggling corn farm with their parents. When their corn starts turning purple and their parents are microwaved in an accident at the Nuclearcoalpowerminefactoryplant, the now-orphaned Boeden siblings must keep a happy home by themselves. With a decaying earth, suicidal livestock, and no goddamn peace and quiet, the Boeden family must fight, perhaps in vain, to keep their heads above water.

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