Celebrate Black History With NYC Children's Theater's Creative Clubhouse Stories
All classes take place at 3pm EST live on Zoom.
The award-winning and critically-acclaimed New York City Children's Theater (NYCCT) debuted Creative Clubhouse Stories last year and right on time for families with young children. In honor of Black History Month, Creative Clubhouse Stories curates a LIVE series highlighting Black historical and notable figures, past and present. The goal of the February series is to reach all families to celebrate the contributions and investigate the injustices Black people endure. The series will culminate a month of exploring stories of Black folks who have made an impact on history, music, science, and literature and end on Thursday, February 25 with a FREE class.
The Creative Clubhouse Stories led by our amazing Artistic Associate and Teaching Artist Caitlin McCain includes:
Creative Clubhouse Stories - Black History month series schedule:
Tuesday, February 2nd - Ron's Big Mission (about the late astronaut Ron McNair)
Thursday, February 4th - The 5 O'Clock Band (about Thomas "Blind Tom" Wiggins)
Tuesday, February 9th - Fast Enough: Bessie Springfield's First Ride
Thursday, February 11th - Mae Among the Stars (about astronaut Mae Jemison)
Tuesday, February 16th - Song in a Rainstorm (about Troy "Trombone Shorty" Andrews )
Thursday, February 18th - The Roots of Rap (about the influence of Black music featuring James Brown, Queen Latifah, Langston Hughes, Biggie Smalls, etc.)
For tickets or more information: https://nycchildrenstheater.org/creative-clubhouse/