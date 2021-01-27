Celebrate Black History With NYC Children's Theater's Creative Clubhouse Stories

The award-winning and critically-acclaimed New York City Children's Theater (NYCCT) debuted Creative Clubhouse Stories last year and right on time for families with young children. In honor of Black History Month, Creative Clubhouse Stories curates a LIVE series highlighting Black historical and notable figures, past and present. The goal of the February series is to reach all families to celebrate the contributions and investigate the injustices Black people endure. The series will culminate a month of exploring stories of Black folks who have made an impact on history, music, science, and literature and end on Thursday, February 25 with a FREE class.

The Creative Clubhouse Stories led by our amazing Artistic Associate and Teaching Artist Caitlin McCain includes:

Creative Clubhouse Stories - Black History month series schedule:

All classes take place at 3pm EST live on Zoom.

For tickets or more information: https://nycchildrenstheater.org/creative-clubhouse/