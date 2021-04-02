Casting Announced for THE OFFICE! A MUSICAL PARODY Off-Broadway

Casting has been announced for The Office! A Musical Parody. The unauthorized send up of the hit TV series will feature Emma Brock as Michael Scott, Laura Mehl as Pam, Danny Adam as Jim, Devina Sabnis as Kelly, Nathan David Smith as Dwight, Emily Qualmann as Phyllis, Gabrielle Filloux as Angela, Bob McSmith as Creed, Kevin Bruce Harris as Stanley, and Marissa Hecker and Andy Martinez in various other roles. The show resumes performances (at 33% reduced capacity) on Friday, April 9, 2021 at 7:30PM in the Jerry Orbach Theater at The Theater Center (210 West 50th Street).



The Office! A Musical Parody features a book and lyrics by Bob and Tobly McSmith, music by Assaf Gleizner and direction and choreography by Donald Garverick. Scenic designer is Josh Iacovelli, lighting designer is Alex Stevens, sound designer is Matthew Fischer and costume designer is Dustin Cross.



Bob and Tobly McSmith are best friends who have created too many parody musicals over the last 15 years including: FRIENDS! The Musical Parody (New York, Las Vegas, US and UK tour); The Office! A Musical Parody (New York and US Tour); Bayside! The Saved by the Bell Musical (NYTimes Critics Pick), Katdashians! The Musical, 90210! The Parody Musical! (New York and Chicago); Showgirls! The Musical Parody (New York, San Francisco); Full House! The Musical Parody (Starring Perez Hilton), Love Actually! The Parody Musical (New York 2019, upcoming US tour and NY revival this holiday season), and The Office! A Murder Mystery Parody: Who is the Scranton Strangler? They are hard at work on their next musical: Sopranos: On Ice! A Figure Skating Parody.



The Office! A Musical Parody plays in the Jerry Orbach Theatre at The Theater Center, 210 West 50th Street in New York City.

The performance schedule is as follows:



Thursdays at 7:30 PM

Fridays at 7:30 PM

Saturdays 2:00 & 8:00 PM

Sundays at 3:00 PM



Tickets range in price from $52 - $80. Call the box office at 212-921-7862 or go to ticketmaster.com for tickets or for more information.