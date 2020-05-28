Cast and Creatives Announced For Live Streamed Staged Reading Of ROCKQUIEM FOR A WRESTLER

Article Pixel May. 28, 2020  

Cast and Creatives Announced For Live Streamed Staged Reading Of ROCKQUIEM FOR A WRESTLER

The Triad Theater is pleased to announce casting and creatives for the elevated staged reading of "Rockquiem For A Wrestler," a dramatic parody, archetypically inspired by the legendary Champion Wrestler Ivan Koloff, streaming live on June 27, 2020, at 2:00 pm EST, via Twitch.tv.

Cast
Sarah Butler
Paul Dederick
Mary Hould
Philip Paul Kelly
Chadwick Sutton
Carlo Rizzo

Band
Peter Lazorcik
Seth Lisle
Benjamin J. Samuelson
Eddie Star

Creatives
Paul Castrataro - Music
Philip Paul Kelly - Book, Music, Director, Producer
Peter Martin - Producer
Benjamin J. Samuelson - Music Director
Eddie Star - Music, Creative Direction

Helene Galek - Casting Director
Sonny "The Maneagle" Cain - Consultant

For additional information, please visit rockquiem.com. To watch the reading, please visit and bookmark https://twitch.tv/triadtheater

 


Next on Stage


Related Articles View More Off-Broadway Stories   Shows


More Hot Stories For You

  • Project X Theatre Postpones X FEST 2020
  • Kelli O'Hara, Jeremy Jordan and Jessie Mueller Will Take Part in Seth Rudetsky's Virtual Concert Series- Kicks Off May 31st!
  • JazzYYC Jazz Festival Presents Final Week Lineup
  • Join the BroadwayWorld Book Club with THE UNTOLD STORIES OF BROADWAY Vol. 1 and Discuss with Jennifer Ashley Tepper