Cast and Creatives Announced For Live Streamed Staged Reading Of ROCKQUIEM FOR A WRESTLER
The Triad Theater is pleased to announce casting and creatives for the elevated staged reading of "Rockquiem For A Wrestler," a dramatic parody, archetypically inspired by the legendary Champion Wrestler Ivan Koloff, streaming live on June 27, 2020, at 2:00 pm EST, via Twitch.tv.
Cast
Sarah Butler
Paul Dederick
Mary Hould
Philip Paul Kelly
Chadwick Sutton
Carlo Rizzo
Band
Peter Lazorcik
Seth Lisle
Benjamin J. Samuelson
Eddie Star
Creatives
Paul Castrataro - Music
Philip Paul Kelly - Book, Music, Director, Producer
Peter Martin - Producer
Benjamin J. Samuelson - Music Director
Eddie Star - Music, Creative Direction
Helene Galek - Casting Director
Sonny "The Maneagle" Cain - Consultant
For additional information, please visit rockquiem.com. To watch the reading, please visit and bookmark https://twitch.tv/triadtheater