Cast and Creatives Announced For Live Streamed Staged Reading Of ROCKQUIEM FOR A WRESTLER

The Triad Theater is pleased to announce casting and creatives for the elevated staged reading of "Rockquiem For A Wrestler," a dramatic parody, archetypically inspired by the legendary Champion Wrestler Ivan Koloff, streaming live on June 27, 2020, at 2:00 pm EST, via Twitch.tv.

Cast

Sarah Butler

Paul Dederick

Mary Hould

Philip Paul Kelly

Chadwick Sutton

Carlo Rizzo

Band

Peter Lazorcik

Seth Lisle

Benjamin J. Samuelson

Eddie Star

Creatives

Paul Castrataro - Music

Philip Paul Kelly - Book, Music, Director, Producer

Peter Martin - Producer

Benjamin J. Samuelson - Music Director

Eddie Star - Music, Creative Direction

Helene Galek - Casting Director

Sonny "The Maneagle" Cain - Consultant

For additional information, please visit rockquiem.com. To watch the reading, please visit and bookmark https://twitch.tv/triadtheater

