Cast Set for UNENTITLED Presented by 59E59 Theaters & The Negro Ensemble Co.

59E59 Theaters and The Negro Ensemble Co., Inc. have revealed the full cast and creative team for Unentitled. Written by Charles White and directed by Florante Galvez, Unentitled begins previews onJuly 21 in 59E59’s Theater B (59 E 59th Street, New York, NY 10022) and opens July 22 for a run through August 6, 2023.

The cast of Unentitled will include C. Kelly Wright (Jazz), Justine Hall (The White Blacks), Adrain Washington (Pride Fighter), Ron Scott (“Wu-Tang: An American Saga”) and Gil Tucker (“Cop Shop”).

Unentitled will feature set design by Kristin Chang, costume design by Omar Sam a’ey, lighting design by Melody Beal, and sound design by Liam Riordan. AJ Muhammad serves as Dramaturg, with Fulton Hodges as Technical Director, and props by Marlon Campbell. Marcha Tracey is the Production Stage Manager, with Beryl Crosdale as Assistant Stage Manager.

Set in the heady days of late 2008, with the Obama campaign as a backdrop, an upper-middle class African American family wrestles internalized racism, class anxiety, and each other when a sudden job loss and a revelation about their shared past threaten to upend their comfortable lives. Tempers and tensions boil over at a cherished Long Island vacation home that becomes the focal point of an intense family drama.

Unentitled explores the nature of risk – how much someone would risk to get what they want, and how hard it is to make that choice when history, tradition, and family all hang in the balance.

The performance schedule for Unentitled is as follows: Wednesday – Saturday at 7:15PM, Saturday - Sunday at 2:15PM. Exceptions: there will be no performance on Saturday July 29 at 2:15pm. There will be an added performance on Tuesday August 1 at 7:15pm.

Tickets to Unentitled begin at $30 and are on sale now at 59e59.org/shows/show-detail/unentitled/.

The mission of the Negro Ensemble Company, Inc. (NEC) is to provide African-American, African and Caribbean professional artists with an opportunity to learn, to work, to grow and to be nurtured in the performing arts. The overall mission of the NEC is to present live theatre performances by and about black people to a culturally diverse audience that is often under-served by the theatrical community.



59E59 Theaters was established by the Elysabeth Kleinhans Theatrical Foundation in 2004 to grant professional space and expertise to non-profit theater companies premiering their work in New York City. Under the leadership of Val Day, Artistic Director, and Brian Beirne, Managing Director, 59E59 Theaters presents a year-round curated program of Off Broadway plays and musicals that are nurtured and supported through highly-subsidized rental rates as well as production, ticketing, FOH, marketing, and press support.

FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT

www.59e59.org



