Cast Set for Leviathan Lab's Industry Presentations of TWO NIGHTS & THREE DAYS

Leviathan Lab has revealed the full cast for its two industry presentations of the new musical TWO NIGHTS & THREE DAYS by Marcus Perkins Bejarano and Kim Jinhyoung. The cast includes Megan Masako Haley (The Devil Wears Prada) as "Jowon" with Eric May Liu, Daniel May (Spamalot, Kennedy Center), Sam Tanabe (Allegiance), and John Yi (KPOP) as the four ragtag soldiers. Amy Keum (KPOP), Karl Josef Co (Off-B'way: Pacific Overtures), and Kevin Schuering (Nat'l tour: Lincoln Center's The King and I) complete the ensemble cast.

As previously announced, the readings will be directed by Lucille Lortel Award-winner Devanand Janki (Artistic Director, Live & In Color) with music direction by Sujin Kim-Ramsey (KPOP). The musical was an official selection of the Eugene O'Neill National Music Theater Conference.

TWO NIGHTS & THREE DAYS follows the story of a present-day South Korean military camp, where the men are only there to complete their mandatory service. However, Jowon is different - she is determined to become her nation's first-ever female four-star general! Desperate to prove herself, she tries to win her camp's talent show with the help of four ragtag soldiers...by writing a musical. Two things stand in her way: first, no one knows how to write a musical; and second, a North Korean nuclear threat. Set to a diverse score with influences ranging from THE BOOK OF MORMON to BTS, TWO NIGHTS AND THREE DAYS is a testament to the necessity of finding joy in even the direst of circumstances.

Performance Details:

Tuesday, September 26 at 7:00 p.m. & Wednesday, September 27 at 1:00 p.m.

Sunlight Studios | 321 West 44th Street, Suite #202 | New York, NY 10036 | MAP

TICKETS: Click Here

