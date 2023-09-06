Cast Set for Leviathan Lab's Industry Presentations of TWO NIGHTS & THREE DAYS

Performances will take place on Tuesday, September 26 at 7:00 p.m. & Wednesday, September 27 at 1:00 p.m.

By: Sep. 06, 2023

POPULAR

BWW Exclusive: Ann Harada And More Perform “Closer, Higher, Thicker” From New Musical Photo 1 BWW Exclusive: Ann Harada And More Perform “Closer, Higher, Thicker” From New Musical THE NEW PEGGY
Photos: First Look At The World Premiere of DORIS DAY: MY SECRET LOVE Photo 2 Photos: First Look At The World Premiere of DORIS DAY: MY SECRET LOVE
59E59 Theaters Unveils Exciting Lineup for Fall 2023 Photo 3 59E59 Theaters Unveils Exciting Lineup for Fall 2023
Review Roundup: Public Works' THE TEMPEST at the Delacorte Theater Photo 4 Review Roundup: Public Works’ THE TEMPEST at the Delacorte Theater

Cast Set for Leviathan Lab's Industry Presentations of TWO NIGHTS & THREE DAYS

Leviathan Lab has revealed the full cast for its two industry presentations of the new musical TWO NIGHTS & THREE DAYS by Marcus Perkins Bejarano and Kim Jinhyoung. The cast includes Megan Masako Haley (The Devil Wears Prada) as "Jowon" with Eric May Liu, Daniel May (Spamalot, Kennedy Center), Sam Tanabe (Allegiance), and John Yi (KPOP) as the four ragtag soldiers. Amy Keum (KPOP), Karl Josef Co (Off-B'way: Pacific Overtures), and Kevin Schuering (Nat'l tour: Lincoln Center's The King and I) complete the ensemble cast.

As previously announced, the readings will be directed by Lucille Lortel Award-winner Devanand Janki (Artistic Director, Live & In Color) with music direction by Sujin Kim-Ramsey (KPOP). The musical was an official selection of the Eugene O'Neill National Music Theater Conference.

TWO NIGHTS & THREE DAYS follows the story of a present-day South Korean military camp, where the men are only there to complete their mandatory service. However, Jowon is different - she is determined to become her nation's first-ever female four-star general! Desperate to prove herself, she tries to win her camp's talent show with the help of four ragtag soldiers...by writing a musical. Two things stand in her way: first, no one knows how to write a musical; and second, a North Korean nuclear threat. Set to a diverse score with influences ranging from THE BOOK OF MORMON to BTS, TWO NIGHTS AND THREE DAYS is a testament to the necessity of finding joy in even the direst of circumstances.

Performance Details: 

Tuesday, September 26 at 7:00 p.m. & Wednesday, September 27 at 1:00 p.m.
Sunlight Studios  |  321 West 44th Street, Suite #202  |  New York, NY 10036 | MAP
TICKETS: Click Here 
 




RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
Constance Zaytoun to Star in Off-Broadway Premiere Of SEX WORK/SEX PLAY Photo
Constance Zaytoun to Star in Off-Broadway Premiere Of SEX WORK/SEX PLAY

Get ready for a hilarious and relatable comedy as Constance Zaytoun stars in the Off-Broadway premiere of Sex Work/Sex Play. Follow Alex as she navigates modern dating and deals with her strained relationship with her college-aged daughter. Don't miss this farce that will have you laughing from start to finish.

2
Ruth Negga, Lili Taylor & Paul Lazar to Join Suzanne Bocanegra Artist Lectures at NYU Photo
Ruth Negga, Lili Taylor & Paul Lazar to Join Suzanne Bocanegra Artist Lectures at NYU Skirball

Get ready for Ruth Negga, Lili Taylor, and Paul Lazar take the stage in Suzanne Bocanegra Artist Lectures. Don't miss this star-studded event, book your tickets now!

3
11 NYC Artists to Showcase New Work in The Sheds Open Call 2023 Group Exhibition Photo
11 NYC Artists to Showcase New Work in The Shed's Open Call 2023 Group Exhibition

Discover the latest talent in the NYC art scene as The Shed presents the Open Call 2023 Group Exhibition, featuring the works of eleven emerging artists. Explore their innovative and thought-provoking creations in this must-see showcase of fresh talent.

4
Pan Asian Repertory Theatre to Present Two Readings to Kick Off 47th Season Photo
Pan Asian Repertory Theatre to Present Two Readings to Kick Off 47th Season

Get all the details on Pan Asian Repertory Theatre's 47th season. Find out the dates and locations for the two readings happening as part of the opening festivities. Don't miss this opportunity to experience the incredible talent of Pan Asian Repertory Theatre.

Industry Classifieds

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway
Watch Brian d’Arcy James in Netflix's PAIN HUSTLERS Teaser Video
Watch Brian d’Arcy James in Netflix's PAIN HUSTLERS Teaser
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Are Getting Ready for Broadway Return in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Video
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Are Getting Ready for Broadway Return in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alice in Wonderland
The Players Theatre (9/30-11/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You