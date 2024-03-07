Cast Set for For Agatha Christie's THE HOLLOW at the Players Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Be Bold! Productions has revealed the cast for its upcoming production of Agatha Christie's The Hollow. One of Dame Christie's original stage masterpieces, The Hollow will run Off-Broadway at The Players Theatre April 13 - April 21, 2024.

Each April, Be Bold! presents an Agatha Christie play as part of their Murder on MacDougal Series. The company welcomes back favorites of previous Agatha Christie productions as well as new company members set to spin a web of lies, deceit, and even murder.

Returning Agatha Christie veterans include Eric Fletcher (Inspector Colquhoun), Sue-Ellen Mandell (Lady Angkatell), Andrea Woodbridge (Henrietta), Lexie Showalter (Midge), Dustin Schlairet (John Cristow), and Brenda Bell (Gerda).

New Be Bold! Productions company members are Austin Blake Sasser (Sergeant Penny), Armand Eisen (Sir Henry Angkatell), Joseph Meisner (Edward), Christopher Michael (Gudgeon), Sydney Borchers (Veronica Craye), and Patricial M. Lawrence (Doris).

Agatha Christie's The Hollow is set just outside London in Sir Henry Angkatell's country manner where extended family and a few friends gather for a weekend retreat. Unfortunately, it soon becomes clear that several relationships are hopelessly entangled with one another, eventually resulting in the mysterious murder of one of the guests. It's up to the audience to see if they can figure out whodunit before the Inspector!

The creative team of The Hollow includes Brenda Bell (Artistic Director), Michael Sgouros (Composer), Andrew Winans (Director), Courtney Hansen (Costumes), Elizabeth Chaney (Set Design), Emma Ruopp (Production Manager), and Jessica Choi (Lighting Designer). Stage management members are Nicholas Thomas (Production Stage Manager) and Kelley Alogna (Assistant Stage Manager). Be Bold! Productions also welcomes Dramaturg Ryan Henry and Dialect Coach Kacie Craven to the team.

Join in on the fun and mystery of The Hollow April 13 - April 21, 2024, Tues - Sat at 7p, Wed & Sat 3p, Sun 2p Off-Broadway at The Players Theatre, located at 115 MacDougal St. The theatre is accessible via West 4th St. Station, lines A,C,E,B,D,F,M - walk one block east on West 3rd, and one block south on MacDougal.

Tickets are available at BeBoldNY.com