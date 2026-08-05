Cast Set for ELLIOT, FUGA DE UN SOLDADO at Repertorio Español

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Repertorio has revealed the cast and creative team for its upcoming production of Elliot, fuga de un soldado, written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Quiara Alegría Hudes and directed by Geo Rivera, recipient of The New York Community Trust Van Lier Fellowship for Young Latiné Directors. A queer, first-generation Honduran/Salvadoran American director, performer, and multidisciplinary artist, Rivera brings a deeply personal perspective to Hudes' powerful drama, emphasizing its intimacy, rhythm, and emotional depth while celebrating the resilience of Latiné families and the power of intergenerational memory. Running for five performances from Saturday, August 15 through Sunday, August 23, 2026, Elliot, fuga de un soldado will be performed in Spanish with English supertitles.

Nineteen-year-old Marine Elliot Ortiz returns home to Philadelphia after being wounded in Iraq. As he struggles with recovery and wrestles with the possibility of returning for a second tour of duty, he finds himself surrounded by the voices of the generations that came before him. His mother, Ginny, served as an Army nurse in Vietnam. His father, Pa', is a Vietnam veteran. His grandfather carries memories of the Korean War. Together, their stories reveal the sacrifices, resilience, and lasting impact of military service across generations.

Written with the musical structure of a fugue, Quiara Alegría Hudes' powerful drama weaves together letters, memories, and monologues into a deeply moving exploration of family, identity, trauma, and healing.

The production features an accomplished ensemble cast led by Edwin Figueroa as Elliot, Benecio Porras as Pa', Francisco Verastegui as Abuelito Joven and Sportscaster, Xio Morales Vale as Ginny, J. Santiago Suárez as Abuelito, Mar Montero as Enfermera Ginny, Amarah Salgado as Producer, and Anelis Aymeé as Radio and Ginny Understudy.

The creative team includes Jade Antonio Velez Gines, Artistic Director; Leo Sánchez, Script Translator & Production Coordinator; Amarah Salgado, Stage Manager; Simone Levy, Sound Designer; David Ocampo, Lighting Designer; Sofia Sosa, Prop Builder & Set Assistant; and Ines Nuñez, Costume Assistant.

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