Cast Set for CROSS THAT RIVER at 59E59 Theaters

Cross That River begins previews on September 13 and opens September 17 for a run through October 8, 2023.

By: Aug. 15, 2023

59E59 Theaters and Love Productions Records will present Cross That River. Composed by Allan Harris with a book by Allan & Pat Harris and directed by Regge Life, Cross That River begins previews on September 13 in 59E59’s Theater B (59 E 59th Street, New York, NY 10022) and opens September 17 for a run through October 8, 2023.

 

The cast of Cross That River will include Allan Harris, Taylor Elisa Jackson (Ragtime), Brooke Sterling (Mystic Pizza) and Jeffery Lewis (“Ma’s House”).

 

Cross That River will also feature ArcoIris Sandoval as Music Director, piano and keyboard; Norman Edwards Jr. on drums, percussion & background vocals; Paul Beaudry on bass; Alan Grubner on violin; and Alicyn Yaffee on guitar and background vocals.

 

Cross That River will feature lighting design by Michael Giannitti and projection design by Joey Moro. Alex Moore serves as stage manager, Jade Elliot is the sound technician, and additional casting is by Stephanie Klapper.

 

The unsettled West of the 1860s provides a new life and new dreams for Blue, a run-away slave, who escapes to Texas to become one of America's first Black Cowboys. This compelling tale of freedom integrates fiction with historical fact, and each song presents a different page in this complicated chapter of American History.

 

The "smooth-voiced and charismatic" (The New York Times) renowned jazz composer, musician, and singer Allan Harris returns to 59E59 to star as Blue.

 

The performance schedule for Cross That River is as follows: Tuesday – Saturday at 7:15PM, Saturday - Sunday at 2:15PM.

 

Tickets to Cross That River begin at $40 and are on sale now at 59e59.org/shows/show-detail/cross-that-river.

 




