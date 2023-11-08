Cast Set for A CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL Off-Broadway at the Players Theatre

Be Bold! Productions has revealed the cast for the 15th anniversary season for A Christmas Carol the Musical opening Off-Broadway at The Players Theatre on November 26.

Audiences will recognize many fan favorites returning to the cast, and new faces will also be lighting up the stage.

Welcoming patrons at the top of the show are a company of cheerful carolers (Maxwell Davis Swangel, Shea Coughlin, Celeste Vandermillen, Maximillian Johnsson, Ameerah Muhammad) as well as a Mrs. Holly (Sue-Ellen Mandell) and a Paper Boy (Avery Ilardi) who immediately plunge viewers into the wonderful world of a Victorian Christmas.

Reprising his role for the 13th year, Eric Fletcher appears as the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge, humbugging his way across the stage as he is led on the path to redemption by a host of ghosts: Jacob Marley (Luke Surretsky), Ghost of Christmas Past (Andrea Woodbridge), Ghost of Christmas Present (Brenda Bell), and Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come (Courtney Hanson).

Throughout his journey, Scrooge is shown scenes from his distant past with friends and family long forgotten, such as his sister Fan (Amanda Sweeney), his true love Belle (Lexie Showalter), Mr. Fezziwig (Aiden Kirby), Mrs. Fezzi (Courtney Hansen) and even himself as both a young boy (Avery Ilardi) and a young man (Maximillian Johnsson). He views the present, seeing his nephew Fred (Aidan Kirby), Franny (Andrea Woodbridge), and all the Cratchit family members including Mrs. Cratchit (Lexie Showalter), Bob Cratchit (Randy Kessenich), Patricia Cratchit (Amanda Sweeney), and Tiny Tim as well as other Cratchit children. He is also shown Want and Ignorance (Shea Coughlin and Sara Horiuchi), who drive home the importance of caring about those around him.

During his trip to the future, Scrooge sees a horrifying reality of where his current path will lead him. His housekeeper Agy (Brenda Bell), the assistant undertaker Digs (Luke Surretsky, and Midge the laundress (Shea Coughin) steal Scrooge's leftover belongings and celebrate his death, as does businessman John (Maxwell Davis Swangel), who delights in Scrooge getting what he deserved.

Set upon the right path, Scrooge rejoices in his new approach to life, giving generously to a poor child (Avery Ilardi) so that she may buy a goose for the Cratchits, and making peace with his friends and neighbors.

Don't miss this classic tale the New York Times has said "completely captures Dickens' vision" and get your tickets at ScroogeInTheVillage.com today!

A Christmas Carol the Musical runs November 26 - December 30, 2023 Off-Broadway at The Players Theatre:

Thurs - Sat at 7p / Sat at 3p / Sun at 11a * and 2p

With additional holiday shows:

Dec 19 at 7pm

Dec 20th at 3 and 7pm

Dec 27 at 3 and 7pm

For info and tickets visit: Click Here

The Players Theatre

115 MacDougal Street (between W 3rd & Bleecker) NYC