Cast Set For THE ASSASSINATION OF JULIUS CAESAR AS TOLD BY WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE AND GEORGE BERNARD SHAW at BEDLAM

New York Theatre Company BEDLAM, led by Artistic Director Eric Tucker, has announced casting for its next show. THE ASSASSINATION OF JULIUS CAESAR AS TOLD BY William Shakespeare AND George Bernard Shaw will have its world premiere at the West End Theatre (263 West 86th St.), starting performances on February 24th, 2024. The show officially opens on March 17th, 2024.

The play will feature Rajesh Bose, Jonathan Judge-Russo, Mike Labbadia, Mackenzie Moyer, Andrew Rothenberg, Stephen Michael Spencer, Deychen Volino-Gyetsa, and Shayvawn Webster in the cast.

The play is adapted and directed by Eric Tucker from Julius Caesar by William Shakespeare and Caesar and Cleopatra by George Bernard Shaw. Tucker’s adaptation will be an in-depth examination of the character of Julius Caesar by combining Shakespeare and Shaw’s character as one. Caesar’s journey from Alexandria to Rome, from beloved, charismatic leader to a perhaps mistrusted tyrant will be especially potent in this election year.

Tickets are now available at Click Here. Tickets during the preview period, February 24th through March 17th, are $60. Regular performance tickets are $80. Audience members can get $20 rush tickets at the box office at all performances that have remaining tickets.

BIOGRAPHIES

Eric Tucker (Director). Wall Street Journal BEST CLASSICAL DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR 2021; DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR 2014. Off Broadway: Fall River Fishing, Persuasion; The Crucible; Uncle Romeo Vanya Juliet; Pygmalion; Peter Pan; Vanity Fair; Bedlam’s Sense and Sensibility (Off Broadway Alliance Award, Lortel nom, Best Director, Drama League nom, Best Revival, 4 Helen Hayes awards including Best Director and Best Production); A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Drama League nom Best Revival, WSJ Best Classical Production 2015); Bedlam’s Saint Joan (NY Times/Time Magazine top 10; Off Broadway Alliance Best Revival 2014); Bedlam’s Hamlet (NY Times top 10); Tina Packer’s Women of Will; New York Animals (World Premiere by Steven Sater/Burt Bacharach), Twelfth Night and What You Will (NYTCritics Picks); The Seagull (WSJ Best Classical Production 2014). Other: Caesar and Cleopatra (ASC); The Rivals (BRT); The Merry Wives of Windsor (Two River), Disney’s Beauty & The Beast (OSF); Pericles (APT, WSJ Best Classical Production 2017); Copenhagen (Central Square Theatre), The Two Gentlemen of Verona (HVSF), Mate (The Actors’ Gang).

Rajesh Bose. In addition to a variety of television and film credits, Rajesh has performed on and off-Broadway and throughout the country – favorites include Life Of Pi on Broadway and A.R.T., This Much I Know (Aurora Theatre), three productions at Bedlam Theatre (Persuasion, The Crucible, and Pygmalion), Henry VI (NAATCO), Indian Ink (Roundabout), King Lear (Northern Stage), Oslo (St. Louis Rep), Mary Stuart (Folger Theatre), Guards at the Taj(Capital Stage), and Disgraced (Playmakers Rep, Huntington Theatre, Long Wharf Theatre – Connecticut Critics Circle Award, IRNE Nomination). Recent television appearances include guest starring on “Bull”, "Law & Order: Organized Crime", “Quantico”, and “Blue Bloods”.

Jonathan Judge-Russo. Select Off-B’way: Someone Who’ll Watch Over Me (Cherry Lane); Drama Desk Nominated Falling (Minetta Lane); Beyond the Horizon (Irish Rep); Somewhere with You (Signature); Treasure Island (Irondale); La Fanciulla del West (Lincoln Center); Wozzeck (Lincoln Center); Ask/Tell(LAByrinth – dir. Philip Seymour Hoffman); The Christmas Revels (Symphony Space); Collected Shorts by Theresa Rebeck (Cherry Lane); Where’s My Money? (Cherry Lane); The Irish Play; Nesting (SoHo Rep); The Enlightenment of Mr. Mole (Sheen); A Midsummer Night’s Dream; and The Seagull (dir. Alan Langdon). First National Tour: Echoes of Ireland. Select regional work includes Music City (TM Nom. - CFRT); Jumpers for Goalposts (Helen Hayes Nom. – Studio Theatre); Downtown Race Riot (NYS&F); The Odd Couple (CFRT); Smile (Deane); The Play that Goes Wrong (CFRT); Othello (BSF); Troilus and Cressida (GBTA Award); Comedy of Errors (CSC); A Midsummer Night’s Dream (CSC). In London, Mr. Judge-Russo appeared in The Philanderer and Twelfth Night. Select TV and Film credits include: “American Rust”; “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”; Multiple appearances on “Law & Order: SVU”; “FBI: Most Wanted”; “Elementary”; “White Collar”; “Black Box”; A Rainy Day in New York (Woody Allen); Eat Me; A Slice and A Sandwich; The Aftershock; and Chess. Jonathan is the Founding Artistic Director of Animus Theatre Company, an actors’ ensemble which has produced 50+ plays, musicals, festivals, and readings in NYC since its inception in 2011 at Broadway’s Circle in the Square, The Cherry Lane, Theatre Row, and Walkerspace. At Animus, he has worked repeatedly with playwrights such as Leslye Headland, Beth Henley, John Patrick Shanley, and countless new voices. Jonathan is a Founding Producing Partner with Noble Heart Films, which, in association with Nike and Cinetic, recently took the Grand Jury Prize for their first film, Lucha: A Wrestling Tale, at DocNYC, the country’s largest documentary film festival. NHF is currently producing three series as well as one feature film. 4ALSILETM.

MIKE LABBADIA is a New York based actor. Off-Broadway: Arcadia, Winter's Tale, Hedda Gabler (Bedlam), Strictly Dishonorable (Attic Theater Company). Regional Theater: Saint Joan (Gulfshore Playhouse, Alabama Shakespeare Festival), Hamlet (Alabama Shakespeare Festival), The 39 Steps (Gulfshore Playhouse), Midsummer Night's Dream (Shakespeare on the Water), Higher (Gulfshore Playhouse), Saturday Sunday Monday (Virginia Rep). As a producer and filmmaker his work has been screened on Short of the Week and at festivals like Bushwick Film Festival, Women in Horror, Oaxaca Film Festival and Picture Farm Film Festival, Big Apple Film Festival and Miami Web Fest. BFA, UNCSA. @mlabbadee

MACKENZIE MOYER (she/her) is excited to be making her Bedlam debut! Some previous theatre credits include: Romeo and Juliet, Robin Hood and Maid Marian, Henry IV Part 1 (Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival); Cockroaches, Medea (Lenfest Center for the Arts); the wake of ur problematic fav prty grl(Purgatory, The Tank); GIRL BOSS (The 24 Hour Plays at Theatre Row). She is a graduate of DeSales University where she got her B.A. in Theatre.Mackenzie-moyer.com

Andrew Rothenberg is honored to be working with Bedlam. Most recently Andy played Taylor in Signature Theater’s CURSE OF THE STARVING CLASS directed by Terry Kinney. Other theater credits include ROAD SHOW, ELIZABETH REX and TROILUS AND CRESSIDA at Chicago Shakespeare, A LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA Goodman Theater, THE BALLAD OF Little Joe and MIZLANSKY/ZILINSKY at Steppenwolf Theater. On camera credits include FILM-Save the Last Dance, Stranger Than Fiction. TV- recurring roles on Fargo, Chicago Fire, The Walking Dead, Weeds, True Blood, Mob City, and Prison Break. Other TV-Supernatural, American Horror Story, The Good Wife, Castle, Madam Secretary, Elementary, The Exorcist, Electric Dreams, Instinct.

Stephen Michael Spencer. Bedlam Debut! Broadway: Clyde’s (u/s performed.) Off-Broadway: Julius Caesar at TFANA. Regional: 4 seasons as a company member at Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Hudson Valley Shakespeare, McCarter Theatre, The A.R.T., Arena Stage, The Rep. at St. Louis, Great Lakes Theatre, Idaho Shakespeare, Cleveland Play House, Triad Stage, Ensemble Theatre Co, Chautauqua Theatre Co. International: The Heart of Robin Hood with Mirvish Productions in Canada. TV/ Film: “FBI: Most Wanted” (CBS), This Wild Abyss (winner of best student short at Savannah Film Fest ‘22) Education: BFA UNC-Greensboro, MFA Case Western Reserve/Cleveland Play House. Stream “stephenspencer” original music on all platforms.

@stephenmspencer www.stephenmichaelspencer.com

DEYCHEN VOLINO-GYETSA (she/her) grew up in NYC and is thrilled to be joining Bedlam for The Assassination of Julius Caesar. Some recent credits include: Arcadia (Bedlam Theatre Company), Flowers of Hawaii (Chautauqua Theater Company), Much Ado About Nothing (Utah Shakespeare Festival),Summer’s Soldier, No One Tells Orestes (Williamstown Theatre Festival), Lear, Comedy of Errors, Macbeth, Midsummer Night’s Dream, Pride and Prejudice(Texas Shakespeare Festival). Deychen recently began co-developing an original play in residency at The Dramatist Guild in partnership with The What Co. She is also a former classical musician and dancer and has performed music, dance, and her own choreography at venues such as Carnegie Hall, Alice Tully Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center, City Center, Alvin Ailey Citigroup Theater, La MaMa, NYLA. Education: Juilliard School of Music, UNCSA School of Drama. @deychen_volino

Shayvawn Webster is a minister of Earthseed, a Dorothy Dandridge devotee, and RPG obsessed (currently playing: Baldur’s Gate 3). As an actor, Shayvawn was last seen as Windy in the Netflix original movie Happiness For Beginners. Her past screen credits include Flying Lessons (NYFA Women’s Fund Grant Recipient), “Devs” (Hulu), “F.B.I.” (CBS), and “L&O” as Jr. Detective Dani Vertiz. Shayvawn’s stage credits include Zawe Ashton’s For All the Women Who Thought They Were Mad at Soho Rep. and the world premiere production of The Gods of Comedy at The McCarter Theatre Center and The Old Globe. With her theatre company SOCIETY, she performed in The Beginning Days of True Jubilation by Mona Mansour at the New Ohio, a new play created using the Joint-Stock method. Shayvawn is a proud alumnus of NYU’s Graduate Acting Program.