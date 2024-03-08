Cast Set For Industry Presentation of TWO THOUSAND MILES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Director/Actor and Mindfulness Artist, Ariel Reich will direct the cast of the first New York showing of Alyssa M. Williams’ musical exploration of the intricacies of caregiving, TWO THOUSAND MILES.

The cast features Amelia Fei* (who originated the role of Caroline in How to Dance in Ohio), Carlos L. Encinias* (Broadway: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO, LES MISERABLES, MAMMA MIA!, GOOD VIBRATIONS, and SCANDALOUS starring Carolee Carmello); Melina Kalomas* (Broadway: HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO, World Tour: PHANTOM OF THE OPERA; National Tour: Mel Brooks' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN, LES MISERABLES, CAMELOT); Valerie Torres-Rosario (Broadway: Camelot); Josh Walker* (20th Anniversary Tour of RENT) plus Nik Sorocenski and Tori Tiernan return to the roles they created in previous 2KM incarnations; along with Anthony Bologna. Stage manager, Liz Weber was also part of the HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO on Broadway team as stage management and accessibility. The presentation will feature music direction by James Stryska.

TWO THOUSAND MILES is a compelling musical that unfolds across California and New York City, tracing the interwoven stories of a group of friends. We follow Davis, a former business student turned playwright courageously battling Lupus, and his devoted boyfriend, Nate, an accomplished composer learning the intricacies of caregiving. Together, they strive to bring their new musical to life. As their friends confront their own challenges, including Rheumatoid Arthritis, career setbacks, and an unexpected pregnancy, "Two Thousand Miles" illustrates the profound power of love, acceptance, and the unbreakable bonds of friendship. The creator of Two Thousand Miles, Alyssa M. Williams, wrote the musical about her struggles living with Rheumatoid Arthritis for the last 16 years. Two Thousand Miles is written and conceived by Alyssa M. Williams with Music & Lyrics by Hans Zanger, Additional Material to Book and Lyrics by Jaclyn Nash, and Additional Music by Taylor Guttadauro.

Contact Matt at info@jaymichaelsarts.com for reservations for further information.