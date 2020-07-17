Cast Recordings For BROADBEND, ARKANSAS; THE PERFECT FIT; and GOLDEN BOY OF THE BLUE RIDGE Now Available

Three new releases now available on digital platforms today via Broadway Records, Broadbend, Arkansas (Original Off-Broadway Cast Recording), The Perfect Fit - The Musical (The Remote Album), and the re-release of Golden Boy of the Blue Ridge (Original Cast Recording). You can buy or stream all three where digital musical is sold.

Broadbend, Arkansas, presented in association with The Public Theater, with Act 1 ("Just One Q") book and lyrics by Ellen Fitzhugh with music by Ted Shen and Act 2 ("Ruby") book and lyrics by Harrison David Rivers with music and additional lyrics by Ted Shen, directed by Transport Group Artistic Director Jack Cummings III (two-time OBIE winner), played last fall at The Duke on 42nd Street, with a cast featuring Justin Cunningham (Netflix's When They See Us) and Danyel Fulton who received a Drama League Award nomination for her performance. The production recently received three Antonyo Award nominations, including Best Book, Best Score, and Best Actor in an Off-Broadway Musical for Ms. Fulton.

Starting July 20th, audiences can stream Broadbend, Arkansas, which is hosted by Tony Award winner Chuck Cooper, at transportgroup.org free of charge. In lieu of a ticket fee, the company encourages contributions be made to the Black Theatre Network at blacktheatrenetwork.org. A special live discussion with the cast and creative team will take place on July 23 at 7pm ET with guests Marcia Pendelton of Walk Tall Girl Productions and Black Theatre Network President Andre Harrington, moderated by NYU Associate Professor Michael Dinwiddie. To register, visit transportgroup.org.

The Perfect Fit is an original musical written by 13-year-old musical sensation Joshua Turchin. The "Remote Album" features Tony nominee Laura Benanti (Gypsy, My Fair Lady, Meteor Shower, TV's "Supergirl," "Younger," "Nashville"), Nikki Renee Daniels (Company, Book of Mormon, Porgy and Bess), Joshua Turchin ("The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin," Trevor the Musical, Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation, Mr. Magoo's Christmas Carol/The Actor's Fund, "The Little Mermaid" Live-To-Film/The Hollywood Bowl, A Christmas Story Broadway National Tour, The Pill, School of Rock Promo Tour), Carly Gendell (School of Rock), Grace DeAmicis (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Ellie Kim (School of Rock, Trevor the Musical), Swayam Bhatia (Disney+'s "The Mighty Ducks," "Really Rosie"), Lily Brooks O'Briant (Matilda, Netflix's "The Big Show Show"), Luke Islam (Disney+'s "The Mighty Ducks," "America's Got Talent" Golden Buzzer Winner), Audrey Bennett (Frozen, Amelie, Amazon's "Hunters"), and Fabi Aguirre (On Your Feet, Les Miserables). The album is produced by Dan Garmon and Turchin.

To celebrate the release of The Perfect Fit, Joshua will be going live today, Friday, July 17th at 7:00PM ET for the 50th episode of The Early Night Show exclusively on the Broadway Podcast Network who hosts his podcast. This show will benefit The Actors Fund. (https://broadwaypodcastnetwork.com/)

The Golden Boy of the Blue Ridge cast recording was first released in 2010 following a celebrated run Off-Broadway at 59E59 Theaters after being developed by Prospect Theater Company. With an original score by Peter Mills, Golden Boy of the Blue Ridge is a pitch-dark comedy with the kick of moonshine. The Show transplants J.M. Synge's classic The Playboy of the Western World to 1930s Appalachia. Bluegrass music and backwoods mayhem abound in this coming-of-age story about a slapdash murder, a whirlwind romance, and a most unlikely hero. The album is produced by Dennis Michael Keefe, and cast features Melody Allegra Berger, Matthew Duré, Jeff Edgerton, Carol Hickey, Victoria Huston-Elem, Dennis Michael Keefe, Mark Mozingo, Mike Rosengarten, Dan Sharkey, and Scott Wakefield.

Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You