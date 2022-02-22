Cast Announced for BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at the Players Theatre

There once was a young girl named Beauty who didn't seem to fit in. Her nose was always stuck in a book and unlike her sisters, she wasn't looking for a Prince Charming to rescue her. What she wanted was adventure and thats just what she found. Meet the cast below and join us as we open this weekend! Tickets can be purchased at LiterallyAlive.com!

The show runs February 26th - April 10th, 2022.

Emily Sharick (Beauty) is thrilled to be a part of Beauty and the Beast. Previous credits include Cinderella (The Players Theatre), SWAN LAKE ROCK OPERA (Actors Temple), THE WOLVES (Point Park University), CORAM BOY (Point Park University).

Eric Fletcher (Beast/Vocal Director) is very pleased to return to Beauty and the Beast for the fourth time. Previously he played the Prince and Papa. His Off-Broadway credits include: A Christmas Carol (Scrooge), Frankenstein (Victor Frankenstein), Hollow (Henry & Van Ripper), Phantom of the Opera (The Phantom), Beauty and the Beast (Papa), The Little Mermaid (Fish Witch), Cinderella (Madame), Alice in Wonderland (Queen of Hearts), The Selfish Giant (Giant), Treasure Island (Ben Gunn). Eric earned a BFA in Theatre Performance form Virginia Commonwealth University. He can also be seen around New York as his drag persona Madame Sparkle Monster. Thanks to friends, family, and the Powers That Be.

Kelsey Bentz (Ensemble, U/S Louise & Beauty) is excited to return to the Player's stage! Kelsey hails from the farmlands in Oregon and is now a proud New Yorker. Favorite regional credits include Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Heathers, and Promenade. Kelsey is an NYU Tisch graduate, and during the pandemic she created, produced and starred in a 40-episode virtual artist interview series called Avenue A, where she was honored to interview the likes of Alice Ripley, Melissa Errico and Michael McElroy. Very thankful to be on stage again during these uncertain times. Love to my family.

www.kelseybentz.com

Austin Boatwright (Ensemble, U/S Chance) hails from the sunny shores of Tampa, Florida and moved to New York City after a brief stint in engineering school to pursue his dreams. Austin was accepted to the prestigious American Academy of Dramatic Arts where he earned his associate's degree in acting. His stage credits include Romeo and Juliet (Friar Lawrence), Radium Girls (Markley), and She Kills Monsters (Miles). Alongside acting, Austin is also an avid guitar player and loves to make music in his room. This is his first musical in NYC and he couldn't be more excited!

James Brautigam (Chance) is a Long Island native who is very proud to be making his Off-Broadway debut with Literally Alive Family Theatre's production of Beauty and the Beast. James is a 2021 graduate of Wagner College with a B.A. in Theatre Performance. In addition to being an Eagle Scout and playing trombone for the past fifteen years, James has also been featured as an extra on such TV shows as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Manifest as well as the MCU film Spider-Man: Far from Home. His past favorite theater credits include: 42nd Street (Featured Dance Ensemble), The Pirates of Penzance (Pirate Ensemble), Celebration (Reveler/Ensemble), and As You Like It (Duke Frederick/Duke Senior). Much love to Mom, Dad, my siblings, and my two little nephews, Kevin and Patrick. james@broadwaygams

Avery Ilardi (Child Spirit) is so excited to be back on The Player's Theatre Stage! She was last seen in A Christmas Carol as Tiny Tim. She can be seen in the Kars4Kids Commercial playing the drums and in the just released movie The Elevator. Much Love to Brenda, Bobby, Michael and the rest of the Cast & Crew at the Player's Theatre. Thank You to Mother, Father, Rosie and Giulia for the continued support and LOVE that allows me to continue to reach for the stars and follow my dreams. @AveryIlardi

Zaq Latino (Prince, U/S Beast) is an actor, musician, and composer. Off-Broadway: A Midsummer Night's Dream (VBAP Residency at The Player's Theatre); A Christmas Carol (The Players Theatre). Off-Off-Broadway: A Foray in Innocence (Teatro LATEA, NYTF); Accident Park: 'Boo Short Play Festival' (Steve and Marie Sgouros Theatre); Wonder Closet (Pushkin Hall); Stoned to the Wall (The Chain Theater Mainstage). Regional: Holiday Inn (Walnut Street Theatre); the developmental workshops of Shelter (Philadelphia Plays and Players); The Who's Tommy (Theater Horizons Norristown). Although content playing male roles, Zaq is a non-binary person who aims to normalize gender non-conforming representation on professional stages. @zaqlatino

Elise Ramaekers (Louise) hails from Des Moines, Iowa and is a Preschool Teacher, Actor, & Improviser based in Astoria, Queens. Her recent off-broadway projects include musical Dracula: Lord of the Dark with Figuratively Literary & Unchilding at the DiMenna Center. Elise is also a company member of Theatre Nerds Murder Mysteries & American Immersion Theater. You can also catch her freestyle rapping and improvising with her duo @TwoJumpsuits. Elise is excited to share this story and wants to thank the entire creative team, cast, her family, and her fiancé David for their unwavering support!

Raina Silver (Norma) is thrilled to be back with Literally Alive! Other Off Broadway shows include A Christmas Carol, Ectoplasm, and Murder on the Links. She received her BFA at NYU. Thank you to the incredible cast and crew! Website: RainaSilver.com

Matt Tierney (Ensemble, U/S Papa & Prince) is just overall excited to be here! Matt got an AOS from NYCDA, and has since been spotted in every Trader Joe's in Manhattan and Queens. Recent Theatre: A Midsummer Night's Dream (Players Theatre Mainstage), Stoned to the Wall (Chain Theatre Mainstage), A Foray in Innocence (Teatro Latea - NYTF), Electra (Theatre Dionysus). Other favorite credits include commercials for Head & Shoulders and Gym Source, and Sucker. Special thanks to Maria, Mom, and Dad. @TheMattTierney TheMattTierney.com Matt's one man show Seeking Attention is premiering at the New York Theatre Festival May 5th, 7th, and 8th!

Devon Turchan (Papa) is originally from Cleveland, Ohio. Since moving here they've been delighted to perform at the Players Theatre in Sleepy Hollow (Ichabod Crane), A Christmas Carol (Bob Cratchit) and Murder on the Links (Hercule Poirot). Recent Cleveland credits include Hedwig and the Angry Inch (Hedwig) and Cabaret (Emcee) at Blank Canvas Theatre; Show Boat (Gaylord Ravenal) and Hair (Claude) at Near West Theatre; and various works with Talespinner Children's Theatre. Turchan graduated from The E. W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University and has worked as a newspaper journalist, a marketing director and a grant writer in addition to directing and teaching theatre.

Michaela Winter (Ensemble, U/S Norma & Fairy) is thrilled to be returning to the Player's Theatre stage in Literally Alive!'s production of Beauty and the Beast! As a proud AMDA graduate, she is grateful for the opportunity to create in an environment that actively supports artistic freedom and discovery. Past credits include Alice in Alice and Wonderland (Player's Theatre), Susan Waverly in White Christmas (Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts), and Nova in Nova: An Original Ballet (Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts). Above all, Michaela would like to thank her family for their unyielding love and support.

Brenda Bell (Le Fee, Book & Lyrics, Producing Artistic Director)

founded Literally Alive Theatre in 1999 and Be Bold! Productions in 2009. She has written the book and lyrics for each production, including 12 with composer, Michael Sgouros. Her adaptations of A Christmas Carol and original musical Tico Tales were featured in Costa Rica at Teatro Jaco. Rumor has it that she wrote, produced and directed her first show at age 6 when the summer proved to be too boring. Her first love has always been dance and Bell is committed to increasing the role of dance in Off-Broadway musicals. She would like to thank this talented cast and creative team for bringing this beautiful story to life and the Players Theatre for providing the perfect home for her whimsy and always encouraging her to be bold! Special thanks to Michael Sgouros for his unending support and for bringing her words to life with his music.

Built in 1907 and converted into a theatre in the late 1950's, the Players Theatre has been a jewel in the midst of beautiful Greenwich Village, serving as a magnet for performing artists and their audiences. The building includes, a main stage 199 seat Off Broadway theatre, a 50 seat Off-Off Broadway black box theatre, four rehearsal studios, an office suite for arts organizations and the famous Cafe Wha?, which has been a Greenwich Village mainstay since the 1960's.