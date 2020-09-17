Cast Announced For SUDDENLY, A New International Musical Film

New production company DHB Theatrical, today announced the complete cast of their inaugural original work, SUDDENLY: A Short New Musical.

The brand new 30-minute musical, created by emerging theatre maker Dean Gild, and singer-songwriter Jordie Race-Coldrey, will be filmed on stage in Melbourne, Australia, in December this year, and distributed digitally to online audiences around the world who are eager to get a dose of thrilling and innovative new theatre throughout this prolonged intermission.

Leading the cast are rising stars Katie Weston and Kara Sims, in the roles of Lindsay and Max, respectively, a mother and daughter who must reflect on their past and innate insecurities in order to mend their relationship and rediscover what, and who, truly matters. With an abundance of awards and praise to boot, Katie and Kara will bring their world-class talents to the development and portrayal of these new characters and songs, and you can expect to be seeing a lot more of them as their careers continue to thrive.

Accomplished newcomers Conor Putland, and Sunny S Walia join the supporting cast, with an assembly of Australia's most exciting professional and forthcoming talent rounding out the ensemble. This includes, Nabs Adnan, Jessica Barton, Allegra Brown, Caitlyn De Kuyper, Luisa D'Intini, Jack Duff, Darcey Eagle, Akansha Hungenahally, Noah Janssen, Tamanna Kaul, Ali Moshopoulos, Jake O'Brien, Chiara Petralia, Asmara Soekotjo, Aadhya Wijegoonawardena, Emma Wilby, and Jack Wyss.

SUDDENLY: A Short New Musical, features a contemporary pop/rock score, directed and composed by Jordie Race-Coldrey. In a unique and innovative move, this production will be entirely designed for camera, and utilise the best features of film, combined with the most thrilling elements of live musical theatre. The greater creative team, helmed by creative producer Dean Gild, is comprised of choreographer Mia Brown, arranger and orchestrator Ned Wright-Smith, scenic designer Ebony McMaster, cinematographer Alex Campbell, and dramaturge Aidan Khan. The inspiring story, high energy, and great excitement is the perfect remedy for these challenging times and darkness throughout our theatres.

You won't want to miss this brand new musical film that foregrounds the importance of strong familial relationships, and the power of overcoming your self doubts.

