Caroline Rhea and James Monroe Iglehart to Join THE JESSE WALKER SHOW COMES TO BROADWAY

Help Make a Difference! New Jersey's Jesse Walker, host of the online celebrity show "The Jesse Walker Show," in support of Project ALS, is coming to town with The Jesse Walker Show Comes to Broadway, a musical evening celebrating Broadway's best. The special benefit concert performance for Project ALS in honor to the memory of Broadway legend Rebecca Luker will be hosted by Jesse Walker featuring performances by talk-show host and comedian Caroline Rhea ("The Caroline Rhea Show," "Sabrina the Teenage Witch") and Tony Award-winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton) plus special Broadway celebrity guests soon to be announced, in an evening full of song, dance, laughter and chat.

The ONE-NIGHT ONLY special benefit concert event is set for Monday, May 22, 2023 beginning at 8:00PM at Theatre 555 (555 West 42nd Street). Tickets are $25.00 by credit card only. Space is limited. Reservation must be made via email to Carol Vazquez, Audience Coordinator for "The Jesse Walker Show," at TJWSTickets@gmail.com. Upon arrival at the theater and confirmation of reservation, everyone will receive a blue glow in the dark bracelet that must be worn at all times - it will be your ticket for exiting and re-entering the theater at any time including intermission. All proceeds from the event will go to benefit and support Project ALS therapeutics research in loving memory of Broadway legend Rebecca Luker.

To make a one-time or recurring donation to Project ALS in honor of Rebecca Luker, please visit: https://fundraise.projectals.org/give/464689

Jesse Walker had this to share, "In love and memory of my friend Rebecca Luker, all of my Broadway friends will be there to join me for a fun filled evening of good times and laughter." He went on to add, "The feeling for the evening will be like a talk-show format along with games, prizes and giveaways starting at 8PM for two hours of pure fun! James Monroe Englehart and I look forward to honoring Rebecca with you at the show."

Jesse Walker

(Host) has been producing, directing, choreographing, and acting in his own plays, as well as other revivals, since he was 15-years old. Walker runs his own theater group and puts on plays locally around his neighborhood almost every year. During high school, he hosted his own show on public access on ECTV in Emerson, NJ. After relocating and a 6-year break, Jesse returned via internet with his revamped debut of "The Jesse Walker Show." Musical theater credits include How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Grease, Take Me As I Am (original), Smile Annie Farbissen, A Christmas Carol with a Jewish twist (an original adaptation). Television credits: "The Jesse Walker Show," and "Caroline Rhea." Awards: The New Jersey Governors Award for being the first handicapped person to have his own celebrity talk show.

is a Canadian actress and stand-up comedian, best known for her role as Hilda Spellman on the ABC series "Sabrina the Teenage Witch." She has performed numerous comedy specials, including three one-hour standup specials for HBO, Showtime, and Bravo. She is also known as the voice of Linda Flynn-Fletcher on the Disney Channel series "Phineas and Ferb" and as a regular on Hollywood Squares with her friend Whoopi Goldberg. Rhea was chosen by Rosie O'Donnell as the new hostess of her syndicated talk show (renamed "The Caroline Rhea Show") and hosted the reality television show "The Biggest Loser" on NBC for the first three seasons. She appeared regularly on ABC's "Match Game" with Alec Baldwin from 2016 to 2020. She returned to Disney Channel on the series "Sydney to the Max", playing the role of Grandma Judy.

is an American stage actor and singer. Iglehart is perhaps best known for his Tony Award-winning performance as the Genie in the original Broadway production of Aladdin. He assumed the role of Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson in the Broadway company of Hamilton in April 2017 and can be heard as super producer Steve Jones in As The Curtain Rises, Broadway's first original podcast soap opera. He currently can be seen in the new musical Hercules at Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn, New Jersey.

Project ALS identifies and funds the most promising scientific research that will lead to the first effective treatments and a cure for ALS. They recruit the world's best scientists and doctors to work together-rationally and aggressively-to develop a better understanding of the ALS disease process and, in parallel, better therapeutic strategies. Project ALS is the world's first ALS organization to focus exclusively on research. They have raised over $100 million in 22 years to fund ALS research programs at leading academic institutions including Harvard University, Columbia University, UCSF, and the Salk Institute, and have made significant progress toward a cure for ALS.