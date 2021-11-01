'Candi Bar at the D-Lounge' Announced for Performances of IS THERE STILL SEX IN THE CITY?

Grab your Carries, Samanthas, Mirandas, and Charlottes and bring them to the Candi Bar at the D-Lounge! This themed bar and lounge at the Daryl Roth Theatre will open on November 13th tied to the first preview of Is There Still Sex in the City?, written by and starring Candace Bushnell. The space is located at the lower level of the Daryl Roth Theatre will be open for guests during all performances.

Designed as a perfect place for a night out with your girlfriends, Candi Bar at the D-Lounge provides the perfect setting to sip pre- and post-show Cosmos and even mingle with the OG Carrie Bradshaw herself, Candace Bushnell, as well as other notable faces who will be stopping by. The Candi Bar at the D-Lounge will be available to all show attendees on a first come first served basis.

Belvedere Vodka has been announced as the official sponsor of Is There Still Sex in the City?, and will be keeping the Cosmos flowing at the bar all night long.

Is There Still Sex in the City? has also announced several special ticket packages on sale now through Broadway Plus:

Exclusive VIP Package: Includes an amazing seat, a meet-and-greet with Candace, a signed copy of her memoir, and a Belvedere Cosmo.

Girls Night Out: Includes a curated group experience by Broadway Plus, complete with a private group meeting with Candace, to make for the perfect girls night.

Group Ticketing: Access to discounted tickets if purchasing 10 or more.

Adjacent to the Candi Bar at the D-Lounge, there will be a VIP room where guests who have purchased the Exclusive VIP Package will have the opportunity to meet, take photos with, and share a Cosmo with the original Carrie Bradshaw herself.

Following a successful world premiere at Bucks County Playhouse, Is There Still Sex in the City? arrives in New York this fall, running Off-Broadway at The Daryl Roth Theatre for a 12-week limited engagement. Previews begin on November 13th with an opening night set for December 7th.

From her arrival in New York City alone with $20 in her pocket, to working her way up the ladder, to secrets behind the creation of SEX AND THE CITY and finding herself single again in her 50's ... the always provocative Candace Bushnell shares her fabulous philosophy through stories of fashion, literature, sex, and New York City, while pouring Cosmos in Manolos.

Is There Still Sex in the City? is directed by Lorin Latarro, and produced by Marc Johnston, Robyn Goodman, Alexander Fraser, and Josh Fiedler.

Tickets start at $49. For complete details and to purchase tickets, please visit Telecharge.com or call 212-239-6200 or 800-447-7400. The in-person box office for Is There Still Sex in the City? is now open.

All audience members are required to be fully vaccinated OR provide proof of a negative PCR test taken up to 72 hours prior to performance or proof of a negative antigen test taken up to 6 hours prior to performance. All audience members visiting The Candi Bar at the D-Lounge are required to be fully vaccinated. Masks must be worn at all times in the building. There are no refunds once a ticket transaction has been completed. Exchanges due to health concerns will be available through Telecharge Customer Service or online up to two days prior to the ticketed performance, subject to availability.

For more information, please visit IsThereStillSexInTheCity.com or find the show on all social platforms at @IsThereStillSex.