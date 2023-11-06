Caleb Teicher's BZZZ Comes to the Joyce Theater Next Month

The Joyce Theater Foundation brings the boundless rhythmic potential of sound to the stage for one week with Caleb Teicher’s latest feast for the eyes and ears, Bzzz. The Joyce Theater Production, which explores the relationship of tap dance with the art of beatboxing, will play The Joyce Theater from December 12-17.

Tickets, ranging in price from $12-$72 (including fees), can be purchased at www.Joyce.org, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street. For more information, please visit www.Joyce.org.

Featuring the unparalleled talents of two world champion beatboxers and six unstoppable tap dancers, Bzzz is the latest exploration of movement and sound created and choreographed by award-winning multidisciplinary artist Caleb Teicher. Building and breaking patterns, skirting expectations at every turn—it’s all in an evening for this collective of artists. Beatboxers Chris Celiz and Gene Shinozaki are joined by tap dancers Jared Alexander, Ava Brooks, Naomi Funaki, John Manzari, Makayla Ryan, and Funmi Sofola for this witty adventure through two highly imaginative art forms. Bzzz pairs the remarkable virtuosity of these artists with their relationship to time, space, and each other, resulting in a breadth of compositional and choreographic choice that is sure to bring audiences to their feet.

Caleb Teicher is a NYC-based dancer and choreographer specializing in musically-driven dance traditions and interdisciplinary collaboration. Teicher began their career as a founding member of Michelle Dorrance’s critically acclaimed tap dance company, Dorrance Dance, while also freelancing in contemporary dance (The Chase Brock Experience, The Bang Group), Lindy Hop (Syncopated City Dance Company), and musical theater (West Side Story International Tour and London). As a solo performer and collaborator, Teicher is known for choreographic collaborations with diverse musical talents: world-champion beatboxer Chris Celiz, composer/pianist Conrad Tao; the National Symphony Orchestra, and indie rock legends Ben Folds and Regina Spektor. In 2015, Caleb shifted their creative focus towards Caleb Teicher & Company, a creative home for incubating new concert dance works from Teicher’s unique perspective. Outside of company work, projects include choreographing Regina Spektor on Broadway, Sister Aimee(streaming on Hulu), and AJR’s “Bang” music video. Caleb is the recipient of a 2019 New York City Center Choreographic Fellowship, two Bessie Awards, a 2019 Harkness Promise Award, the 2020 Gross Family Prize, and a 2019 NEFA National Dance Project Production Grant. Their work has been featured by The New York Times, NPR, Forbes, Vogue, Interview Magazine, on the cover of Dance Magazine and, most recently, on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert alongside Regina Spektor. Caleb continues to engage with dance communities as a teacher for international tap, swing, and jazz dance festivals.