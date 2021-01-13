CORONA CAM SHOW Premieres Tonight

The premiere of Corona Cam Show, a new YouTube dating-advice cabaret created by Lee Rayment and written by Nic Adams, premieres tonight, Wednesday, January 13th, at 9pm on The Exponential Festival's YouTube channel.

Driven to near madness by quarantine and the moratorium on live shows, dating-advice cabaret iconoclast Dr. Eustice Sissy (played by Rayment) enrolls the help of his personal assistant/nephew/interim producer Toby (played by Fernando Gonzalez ) to bring his extravaganza to a new audience-YouTube! While Sissy bemoans the loss of his second true calling (still a practicing Psy.D.), Toby flourishes: finding love, equanimity, and sass. Through gay nonsense, original songs, and a collision of stillness and madness, Corona Cam Show is one less night you'll have to spend alone.

Running thirty minutes in length, Corona Cam Show will be viewable on The Exponential Festival's YouTube channel after its premiere. No tickets are required but guests are encouraged to donate through the festival, with 100% of donations going to the artists. Corona Cam Show is part of a double-bill with Leonie Bell's Einst träumte ich von dir: A Maybe-Myth of Runny Nuns OR Once, I Dreamed of You: A Maybe-Myth of Runny Nuns, which will begin around 9:30pm.

Photo Credit: Lee Rayment